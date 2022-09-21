 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island Modelers to host Old-timers Fun Fly Sunday

Fun Fly

Grand Island Modelers will host an Old-timers Fun Fly on Sunday at the field located at Husker Highway and Alda Road, 1.3 miles north of Alda.

 INDEPENDENT FILE PHOTO

For those participating, an AMA is required, there is a $5 pilot landing fee, and pre-1950 planes and high wings only — no hotrods.

The event is open to the public with free general admission. Food and beverages are available at the air-conditioned clubhouse.

For more information, contact Steve Blayney at 308-390-7439. Also information is available at www.gimodelers.club and on Facebook, with a Grand Island Modelers search.

