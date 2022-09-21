Grand Island Modelers to host Old-timers Fun Fly Sunday

Grand Island Modelers will host an Old-timers Fun Fly on Sunday at the field located at Husker Highway and Alda Road, 1.3 miles north of Alda.

For those participating, an AMA is required, there is a $5 pilot landing fee, and pre-1950 planes and high wings only — no hotrods.

The event is open to the public with free general admission. Food and beverages are available at the air-conditioned clubhouse.

For more information, contact Steve Blayney at 308-390-7439. Also information is available at www.gimodelers.club and on Facebook, with a Grand Island Modelers search.