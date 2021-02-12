Grand Island municipal government, Hall County, school districts report growth, progress despite pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the operations of city and county government in Grand Island and Hall County, along with the school districts.
But despite setbacks, adjustments were successfully made in operations and all the entities announced progress for the upcoming year.
On Thursday, representatives of the Grand Island and Hall County government and officials of Grand Island Public Schools and Northwest Public Schools talked about the pandemic challenges and what lies ahead for each of their institutions.
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals program hosted the fifth annual State of the City Address, which was online this year.
Presenters for the State of the City address included: Roger Steele, mayor of Grand Island; Ron Peterson, District 7 representative on the Hall County Board of Commissioners; Dr. Tawana Grover, superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools and Dr. Jeff Edwards, Grand Island Northwest Public Schools superintendent.
City of Grand Island
As the pandemic sweep through Grand Island, Steele said city officials knew it would impinge city finances.
To soften the financial losses, Steele said they delayed spending that saved the city $1.5 million in personnel and operating expenses.
He said the City Council voted to delay any mill levy increase because “... of the financial hardships that the citizens were experiencing during the pandemic.”
“Fortunately, we have been able to keep our fees low, which help our citizens, while we still maintain healthy fund balances,” Steele said.
He said the city is projected to use $1.5 million in cash reserves for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Steele said the city also has received CARES Act funding for reimbursement of public safety expenses.
Both the Grand Island Police Department and the Grand Island Fire Department faced numerous challenges during the pandemic, Steele said.
Since March 2020,he said, the Police Department has had 42 officers who were quarantined or exposed to the virus. That caused officers to work overtime to cover patrol shifts where an officer was unable to work.
During the pandemic, Steele said, the Fire Department responded to a record number of calls. He said, as a group, 60% of firefighters either contacted the virus or were placed in isolation at some point during the pandemic.
But despite the challenges of COVID-19, Steele said many firefighters worked additional shifts to ensure that staffing was maintained.
“Our Police Department and Fire Department rose to the challenge of covering calls despite being impacted by COVID-19,” he said. “These departments have shown a level of professionalism of which we can all be proud,” Steele said.
During his address, Steele said the transfer of the old veterans home was completed last year and work to renovate the complex could begin this year.
Also, last year, Steele said, the city’s Public Works Department started construction on what he termed “two of the largest street projects in the city’s history.”
Those projects are the North Road project from Highway 2 to Highway 30 and the Old Potash Highway project from North Road to Webb Road.
“COVID-19 has not stopped the public works department from acting with deliberation and speed on over 30 different projects,” Steele said.
He also praised the city’s utility departments, whose employees also worked nonstop to make sure city residents received power, water and other services.
Steele said city employees are considered essential workers.
“As essential workers, they have responded to the call of duty and they continue to do so,” he said.
Looking to the future, Steele said this year the city will expand the John Brownell Hike and Bike Trail to JBS and the construction of a new, handicapped accessible playground at the Veteran’s Ball Parks. Both projects have been made possible by a grant of $1 million from JBS, Grand Island’s largest employer.
Another program that will be implemented this year, Steele said, is an internship program that will help bring young professionals to Grand Island to supplement its workforce in critical areas of the city’s economy.
“Bringing college interns to Grand Island will boost our pool of high skilled and qualified workers, which was a need, expressed to me by our business community,” he said.
Hall County
Peterson, who has served two years on the Hall County Board of Commissioners, said property taxes and spending are two areas that he receives the most questions from the public.
He said property taxes are based on total property values. Between 2016 and 2020, city-based property assessments were up 18%, while agricultural property assessments were down by about 24%. Total assessments were up only 4% during those four years.
“This has a great impact on county revenue,” Peterson said. “Some of the sources of revenue are up, but the challenging part is keeping our levy on property taxes at the same rate when we depend so heavily on property taxes.”
He said the lost of agricultural property tax revenues has “put a lot of pressure on our budgets.”
Peterson said county evaluations went up $85 million in 2020-21. He said that is only a 1.5% increase. At the same time, health insurance costs for the county went up 7% and county employees received a pay raise.
Peterson said the pandemic created additional expenses for the county for extra cleaning supplies and employee absences.
Peterson said the county also had to spend additional funds to modify its courts to keep them safe.
He said the county saw a drop of revenue from gambling revenues, which were down because of the pandemic.
Revenue from the Hall County jail also was down, Peterson said. The jail facility is used by other government agencies, which pay the county to lodge their prisoners there. Also, medical costs for inmates increased because of the virus.
“We did a great job of protecting our inmates and our employees in the jail by intentionally reducing the outside placements,” Peterson said.
In good news, he said that the county should have its bond obligation for the jail paid off within the next three years, which will help the county financially.
He said county revenue during the first half of its current fiscal year is down $700,000.
“We expect that to continue for another six months,” Peterson said.
He said that revenue “needs to be made up for us somewhere to keep the tax levy at the same range where it was for the previous year.”
Peterson said they did budget for the lower revenue by using money from the county’s inheritance fund. But, he said, “that is not a sustainable item for the future.”
Peterson said legislation at the state level would eliminate the inheritance tax.
He said during the past five years, the county has used $11 million from its inheritance tax collection. He said without that, revenue source budgeting would have been difficult.
The county did receive $1.2 million in government funds to help with pandemic expenses and lost revenue.
“But without that,” Peterson said, “we would have had to raise property taxes pretty significantly.”
GRAND ISLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Despite the challenges the pandemic has forced on students and staff of the Grand Island Public Schools District, Grover said the district continued to make progress on expanding learning opportunities for its students.
With the GIPS responsible for educating more than 10,000 students, Grover said there is always a need to expand its facilities. Currently, she said, work continues at the O’Connor Learning Center, which will be housed at the old Shopko building on Webb Road. Grover said that facility will open in the fall.
“Thanks to the generosity of Ray O’Connor and JBS, this state-of-the-art facility will allow the district to support an additional 63 preschool students and impact hundreds more,” Grover said.
Another project to improve student’s educational opportunities is the School of Medical Sciences, which will be housed at CHI Health St. Francis Hospital.
“We are renovating space on its eighth floor to prepare our future health care workforce for our region,” Grover said.
She said other spaces have been expanded and repurposed to allow for relevant learning experiences for the students, such as its Academy of Education, Law and Public Safety. They also added additional academies at the Career Pathway Institute for engineering and technology.
She also said they are developing plans for the former Principal Finance Group building, which the district purchased last year.
Grover said the district’s ongoing investment and programming, such as with its career academies, provide personalize learning opportunities for students that “ignites their interest and passion” for the future.
To help protect students and staff members during the pandemic, she said the district has installed purifying devices in its schools and offices that are used to neutralize harmful bacteria and viruses.
Along with being the state’s sixth largest school district, GIPS is Grand Island’s second largest employer.
Grover said the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Grand Island Public School District is “simply unbelievable.”
“I am incredibly proud to say that our district took the threat seriously from the beginning and put together safety protocols that have been working for our district,” she said.
Grover also said the pandemic caused the district to reconsider how they use its facilities and the roles they play in the education of its students.
She said the school district was able to successfully provide students their education, via the internet, when schools were closed and students stayed home because of the pandemic.
“Virtual school has received rave reviews and we are exploring on how to continue to offer this option for our students,” Grover said.
NORTHWEST PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Edwards said that at the Northwest Public School District, “teachers, students and parents have been asked to modify and to embrace change in a moment’s notice.”
“If this experience (pandemic) has taught us anything, it’s the resiliency of our community,” he said.
Last fall, Edwards said the school board reduced the district’s budget by 2.2%.
He said valuation is different at Northwest Public Schools as its district covers three counties. The district’s valuation is more than $980 million currently, which is a reduction of $17 million compared with the 2019-20 budget year.
Edwards said the district is now debt-free with no bond obligations and the district also saw an increase in its current budget year in state aid that allowed the district to offset its valuation reduction. That saved taxpayers more than 10% on the district’s tax asking.
He said several of its schools are reaching capacity that was set by the board.
Edwards said that last year, the district closed its Chapman school with most of the students transferring over to its St. Libory school.
“It went very well,” Edwards said. “It was a smooth transition.”
When state government mandated that schools be closed because of the pandemic last year, he said there was some concern that achievement levels would decline as students transitioned to online learning. But, Edwards said, that hasn’t been the case as learning levels, across the board, saw improvements from the previous year.
Edwards also said that students and staff member at Northwest High School adjusted well to the improvements the city did on North Road.
“It is a very welcome addition,” he said about the North Road improvements. “The future expansion of North Road and Capitol Avenue, and the addition of sidewalks will be a great addition.”
Edwards said the pandemic disrupted many of the students activities last year, such as sports, plays, concerts, musicals and graduation, but there were highlights, too: the high school’s softball team had its most successful season; the volleyball team qualified for the state tournament for the 20th year in a row; and the football team played in the state’s quarterfinals; along with successes for the high school’s cross country team and girl’s golf team.
He said the students continue to see success in the second half of the school year in many of its extracurricular activities even though some are being done virtually.
“And we wrapped the winter season and move into the spring schedule, we are looking forward to our spring musical that was shutdown last March because of COVID,” Edwards said. “We are also looking forward to spring sports.”
He said that, this year, the district’s middle school is adding seventh and eighth grade soccer. He also said prom has been scheduled this year for juniors and seniors.
Edwards said they continue to expand their course and career offering to students, such as a certified assistant nursing course for the fall.