Grand Island municipal government, Hall County, school districts report growth, progress despite pandemic

Peterson said the pandemic created additional expenses for the county for extra cleaning supplies and employee absences.

Peterson said the county also had to spend additional funds to modify its courts to keep them safe.

He said the county saw a drop of revenue from gambling revenues, which were down because of the pandemic.

Revenue from the Hall County jail also was down, Peterson said. The jail facility is used by other government agencies, which pay the county to lodge their prisoners there. Also, medical costs for inmates increased because of the virus.

“We did a great job of protecting our inmates and our employees in the jail by intentionally reducing the outside placements,” Peterson said.

In good news, he said that the county should have its bond obligation for the jail paid off within the next three years, which will help the county financially.

He said county revenue during the first half of its current fiscal year is down $700,000.

“We expect that to continue for another six months,” Peterson said.

He said that revenue “needs to be made up for us somewhere to keep the tax levy at the same range where it was for the previous year.”