Grand Island native always knew where he belonged; served six combat tours in Iraq

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in the “Stories of Honor” series, which highlights area veterans, their service and accomplishments.
United States Army Master Sgt. Erin Cook always knew he wanted to join the military.
“I wanted to go in since I was little,” he said. “My dad would tell me about World War II. My dad was in Vietnam, so I come from a really patriotic family. My brother’s a police officer in (Grand Island). We like to serve and give back to everybody.”
Still, Cook’s dad needed some convincing. “I did a semester at UNK to essentially prove to my dad I didn’t want to go college,” Cook said, grinning.
In 1996, Cook got his way and joined the Army, taking the Grand Island Central Catholic school graduate to Fort Benning, Georgia, and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Then, said Cook’s wife, Ashley, his grandma got him on the path to being in Special Forces.
“Erin’s Grandma Cook told everyone that he was a Green Beret when he joined the Army, so to make sure she wasn’t lying he went to Special Forces Assessment and Selection in 1999,” Ashley Cook said.
That being the main driving force or not, Cook found himself again having news for his father. “I called my dad and said, ‘Hey, I just reenlisted.’ I went to the selection for Special Forces right away.”
Following training and testing, Cook attained status as an 10th Special Forces Group, Special Forces operator, working with a close-knit, relatively self-sufficient team. “There’s no other team in the entire military like us,” Cook explained. “We can go run our own intelligence and all that and then go find our targets.”
He said building relationships with locals was a big part of serving in Iraq, as he was part of 2003’s initial invasion. “It’s not really ‘eat off the land,’ but we shopped in the local market, we got to know the locals. We were kind of self-sustaining.”
While self-sustaining, Cook and his fellow soldiers helped those they were sharing the desert with sustain, too. “We were doing great stuff and helping people. We helped rebuild their infrastructure … we got a bunch of schools up and running again … we’d pull security while they were helping deliver babies and stitching people up … it was nonstop every trip. It was a lot of fun. It really felt like you were doing something good.”
Also nonstop were efforts to defeat the enemy in combat. His team destroyed about 150 terrorist training camps, Cook said. “We just came across bunkers and bunkers of unexploded ordnance. So we were blowing that up as we’re assaulting forward and, you know, it was a blast. It was fun.”
Bringing all of that about was arguably the most impactful event in United States history, something Cook remembers well. “I had a Vietnam (veteran) instructor, Sergeant Major Pappy Jones. He told us, ‘You need to go out and check out the TVs right now.’ Right when we looked the second plane hit the World Trade Center. So you looked around and you kind of figured out who really wanted to be there because some people were scared and you’d see most people were pissed off.”
Cook’s response? “‘Let’s go get some.’ We went back in the room and (Jones) said, ‘Well, gentlemen, if there’s any question or not look around because some of you won’t be here in a couple of years.’”
Cook served six combat tours in Iraq.
“I missed the first wave into Afghanistan. I did all Iraq trips and then I went into the Balkans chasing some terrorists up there. I’m an Iraq baby. I’ve observed from the beginning to the end.”
For that Cook earned six Campaign Stars on his Iraqi Campaign Medal, signifying he was present for every phase of the war on Iraq.
In the meantime, Cook found something besides serving in the military he was sure of: while on leave visiting home, he met his future wife.
“When she smiled at me, I was done,” Cook said of seeing her for the first time. “So we went on a date the next day. I met her and made a call and extended leave. A week later told her I was going to marry her. And it was a done deal. She got me.”
That was 2007; in 2010 he proposed. In the years following, they welcomed two children. Cook retired in 2017 after 21 years of active duty, but came up with another way to give back: starting his own business, Venger Tactical.
“I was a sniper, so we shot three days a week, trained three days a week, really hard. I shot a lot while I was in the military, and I figured, you know, the taxpayer spent a lot of money to train me.”
“I went to a couple (non-military) training courses and it was completely unorganized and unsafe, frankly. I feel like part of the way giving back was to teach proper firearm shooting fundamentals and firearm safety. I teach families how to shoot, (and) groups.”
Cook finds himself partnering with law enforcement often. “Most of my instructors come from Grand Island Police Department, the SWAT team, the tactical response team. The community really doesn’t know how much the police force here cares about them. I mean, they’re good, solid people.”
As passionate as Cook is about his vocation now, it still doesn’t quite stand up to serving his country as a soldier, he said.
“My work was my hobby. I never worked a day in my life,” Cook said. “It’s different. It’s like being a professional football player and not have been able to play a game. We got to play a lot of games. I miss fighting for my country.”
Asked what he would do had he not enlisted in the Army, Cook thinks hard, furrowing his brow and scratching his beard thoughtfully.
“I have no idea. I don’t think I’d do anything else, honestly.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.