Grand Island native always knew where he belonged; served six combat tours in Iraq

Following training and testing, Cook attained status as an 10th Special Forces Group, Special Forces operator, working with a close-knit, relatively self-sufficient team. “There’s no other team in the entire military like us,” Cook explained. “We can go run our own intelligence and all that and then go find our targets.”

He said building relationships with locals was a big part of serving in Iraq, as he was part of 2003’s initial invasion. “It’s not really ‘eat off the land,’ but we shopped in the local market, we got to know the locals. We were kind of self-sustaining.”

While self-sustaining, Cook and his fellow soldiers helped those they were sharing the desert with sustain, too. “We were doing great stuff and helping people. We helped rebuild their infrastructure … we got a bunch of schools up and running again … we’d pull security while they were helping deliver babies and stitching people up … it was nonstop every trip. It was a lot of fun. It really felt like you were doing something good.”

Also nonstop were efforts to defeat the enemy in combat. His team destroyed about 150 terrorist training camps, Cook said. “We just came across bunkers and bunkers of unexploded ordnance. So we were blowing that up as we’re assaulting forward and, you know, it was a blast. It was fun.”