Grand Island native, gymnast, being inducted into University of Michigan’s Hall of Honor

Appel was her club coach from the time she started until she went off to Michigan.

Cain never practiced in the current Twisters building. That was built after she left Grand Island.

In high school, she participated in track for one year. Her time as a high jumper ended when she sprained an ankle tumbling.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even though she devoted a lot of time to gymnastics, “I wasn’t actually that talented when I first started,” she said.

She got better “because of my love of the sport,” the coaching she had “and the commitment that I was willing to put in. But it took a while until it kind of clicked for me.”

In high school, she had talent “but I couldn’t really put it all together in competition.”

Her consistency improved when she went off to college.

Assistant coach Scott Sherman started at the university when Cain was a freshman. “And I kind of knew him through the club world,” she said.

Sherman is an incredible coach, she said. In high school, she struggled on the uneven bars. But that is Sherman’s specialty. So Cain got a lot better.

Head coach Bev Plocki helped Cain with her confidence.