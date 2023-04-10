Louis Guicovelasquez of Grand Island is serving aboard the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Oakland, according to a release from the Navy.
Guicovelasquez is a Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class.
The Oakland, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations "to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," the Navy says.
Guicovelasquez's work demonstrates that U.S. Navy sailors serve and protect around the globe, the Navy says.
