Louis Guicovelasquez of Grand Island is serving aboard the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Oakland, according to a release from the Navy.

The Oakland, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations "to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," the Navy says.