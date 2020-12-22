Grand Island native Joana Reyes earns scholarship to study abroad

LINCOLN — Joana Reyes of Grand Island is among 11 University of Nebraska-Lincoln undergraduates who have earned Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships to support credit-bearing study abroad, internship abroad or virtual international opportunities between Dec. 1 of this year and Oct. 31, 2021.

Reyes, a junior psychology, and child, youth and family studies major, intends to study in Spain.

The Gilman is a nationally competitive scholarship awarded twice a year by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and administered by the Institute of International Education. Students may apply several months in advance of their program, allowing them to finalize their education abroad plans with the reassurance of funding.

The Gilman scholarship supports underrepresented undergraduates who might not otherwise participate due to financial constraints and aims to encourage students to study and intern in a diverse array of countries and to study languages — especially critical need languages.

Gilman Scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward program costs and may receive up to an additional $3,000 to study a critical language.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Gilman program is allowing recipients to use their scholarships to pursue online courses or virtual intensive language programs at institutions based outside of the United States, virtual faculty-led study abroad programs or virtual international internships. Nebraska’s Education Abroad Office is supporting Virtual International Programs as an alternative for global learning.