Grand Island native makes 279-mile runs across Iowa in record time

If you’ve ever complained that driving across Iowa takes a lot of time, you should talk to Paul Noble. He made the trip on foot.

Earlier this month, the Grand Island native ran 279 miles from border to border, starting on the other side of Muscatine and barreling past Council Buffs into Omaha.

A student at Northern Iowa, Noble conquered the state on spring break. He made the trip in 94 hours and 49 minutes.

He started at 5 a.m. Sunday, March 13, and finished at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, March 17.

Along the way, he took a break every hour or so, and slept for parts of three nights.

The trek took three days, 22 hours and 49 minutes. Along the way, he slept about eight hours.

Iowa and Nebraska have a reputation for being flat. But Noble says that’s not really true.

“There’s definitely some hills out there,” he said. “Near Council Bluffs, it really starts to ramp up.”

Noble, 20, is the son of Tom and Tracy Noble of Grand Island. He graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic in 2019. A junior at Northern Iowa, he majors in digital media productions.

He decided to tackle the challenge after looking at a website called www.fastestknowntime.com. The fastest time for crossing Iowa was held by a young man named Taylor Ross, who lives in Des Moines.

Noble now holds that honor.

Although Noble grew up in Grand Island, both of his parents are originally from Iowa. He has many relatives in the state, and he spent a lot of time in Iowa growing up.

“So I thought it’d be fun to go after the fastest known time across Iowa,” he said.

Noble is an ultra runner, which means he travels distances longer than a marathon. Most ultra events start at around 50 kilometers, “which is 31 miles,” he said.

Running across Iowa was “probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, just because it was so long.”

But he had a good team, “which really helped,” he said. He “couldn’t have done it without them, for sure.”

His parents and girlfriend, Sam Parr, were in a car that stayed four miles ahead of him. They had food and drinks ready for him when he stopped. He took a break every four miles or so.

To accomplish his feat, he traveled 70 miles a day. One day, he ran through the night.

He traveled on Highway 92 for most of the trip.

The first morning out, he saw a coyote.

One night, at about 3 a.m., he saw a possum and skunk eating a dead deer. “That was probably the weirdest thing I saw.”

It wasn’t all a lonely journey. About 20 people ran stretches with Noble along the way. Most of those people were friends and relatives, including cousins.

Noble doesn’t regret spending his spring break on the road. He actually had a “pretty dang good time doing it,” he said.

He got to see a lot of family and friends along the way. “And a lot of people came out and ran with me,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong. It was super-hard. There were days that I wished it could have been over a little earlier.” But looking back on it, there was nothing else he would have rather done on spring break.

Ross joined him for 10 hours of the run, “which was pretty cool.”

Both sets of grandparents showed up along the way.

Being an ultra runner is Noble’s way of being different. He also love a challenge. “And it’s rewarding when you finish,” he said. “If it’s not hard, it’s not worth doing. That’s how I like to say it.”

Noble was a swimmer in high school, competing in a co-op with Grand Island Senior High. He made it to state his senior year. He and three teammates also set a school record in the 200-meter medley relay.

Noble would like to go back to Highway 92 and trace his route in a car. He’ll remember many scenes along the way.

It’ll also be a lot quicker going up the hills.

