Master Sergeant Crystal Puhalla, a Grand Island native, was named the Nebraska Air National Guard’s First Sergeant of the Year.

Puhalla was one of four people named “Outstanding Airmen of the Year” for 2023.

Puhalla graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2003. Her parents are Brenda and Kelly Mossman of Grand Island.

Puhalla, 38, is part of the 155th Air Refueling Wing, which is based in Lincoln. She is a first sergeant in the Medical Group.

She has been with the Air National Guard for 19 years and 11 months. She enlisted in March of her senior year at GISH.

It was the first time Puhalla was named one of the Outstanding Airmen of the Year.

“It was a great honor and I’m blessed to serve the unit I do. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to be with, absolutely,” she said in a phone interview.

A first sergeant works directly with the commander.

In her position, “I am directly supporting the unit members. I look out for their health and welfare נa lot of mental health mainly, and readiness,” Puhalla said.

She is on call 24-7 year-round. “So if a member is going through a high-stress situation, I can be available to them immediately.”

Last summer, Puhalla went to Japan for 17 days of training.

“Master Sgt. Puhalla developed and implemented support systems to Medical Group members (on vaccination teams) deployed to 15 different locations throughout the state of Nebraska,” Col. Patti Fries, 155th Medical Group commander, wrote in a statement. “She served as First Sergeant on a Military Facility Annual Training to Okinawa, Japan, providing essential manpower assistance, gaining valuable experience, and representing her state with professionalism and expertise.”

Puhalla has been with the Medical Group for three years.

Before that, she was in Security Forces, which is the equivalent of law enforcement, for 11 years.

Domestically, she went to Louisiana to help after Hurricane Gustav in 2008.

She’s also been deployed to Kyrgyzstan and Baghdad.

Puhalla will be eligible for retirement in a month, but she’s already decided she’s going to stay in the National Guard for at least two more years.

What does she like about being in the Guard?

“I like the aspect of a family that looks out for each other, and you really have a job that serves a bigger purpose,” she said.

She decided to re-enlist when she was in Kyrgyzstan, “just because I really had a sense of what we were doing, the people we were serving here and the people we were serving overseas,” she said.

At that time, she was part of the Vehicle Search Team of the 376th Air Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron at Manas Air Base in Kyrgyzstan.

The National Guard members were able to travel off the base. “We volunteered at an orphanage there,” she said. In addition to meeting people from other states, the Guard members served the local community and had “a great cultural experience,” Puhalla said.

In Baghdad she felt a more “immediate need to be there” because of the devastation that had taken place earlier.

In 2009, Puhalla earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Puhalla and her husband, Trent, live in Firth. She works for the Humanitarian Division of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

A Table Rock native, Trent works in the Air National Guard full-time.

Puhalla and the three other recipients were recognized by Gov. Jim Pillen during his first State of the State address.

“These Citizen Airmen have shown outstanding leadership and service in the past year and throughout their careers,” Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Horne, Nebraska Air National Guard state command chief master sergeant, said in a statement.

Horne led the board of senior enlisted leaders conducting the selection process. “I can’t wait to see what they will accomplish next as they continue to serve our state and nation,” he said.