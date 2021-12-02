Grand Island native plays father of 3 in Hastings College play opening tonight

Even though he is only 19, Grand Island native Turner Griffin plays the father of three energetic kids in a play that opens tonight at Hastings College.

The comedy, written by Ed Monk, is titled “Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up).” The show is presented by Alpha Psi Omega, the school’s honorary drama fraternity. The members of the Alpha Psi Omega chapter select, produce and perform a show suitable for children each year.

Griffin’s character, known as Dad, spends the play trying to get his kids to bed. The kids are played by other Hastings College students.

The show features three familiar tales — “The Princess and the Pea,” “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” and “Rumplestiltskin.”

Mistakes made by Griffin’s character supply some of the show’s humor.

The son, played by Jordan Parker, doesn’t want to hear the traditional version of “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.” He wants to hear about a dinosaur. So Griffin’s character improvises his own tale.

“The Princess and the Pea” turns out to be about a prince with a snoring problem. In “Rumplestiltskin,” the gold turns into straw, instead of vice versa.