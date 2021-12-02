Grand Island native plays father of 3 in Hastings College play opening tonight

Even though he is only 19, Grand Island native Turner Griffin plays the father of three energetic kids in a play that opens tonight at Hastings College.
The comedy, written by Ed Monk, is titled “Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up).” The show is presented by Alpha Psi Omega, the school’s honorary drama fraternity. The members of the Alpha Psi Omega chapter select, produce and perform a show suitable for children each year.
Griffin’s character, known as Dad, spends the play trying to get his kids to bed. The kids are played by other Hastings College students.
The show features three familiar tales — “The Princess and the Pea,” “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” and “Rumplestiltskin.”
Mistakes made by Griffin’s character supply some of the show’s humor.
The son, played by Jordan Parker, doesn’t want to hear the traditional version of “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.” He wants to hear about a dinosaur. So Griffin’s character improvises his own tale.
“The Princess and the Pea” turns out to be about a prince with a snoring problem. In “Rumplestiltskin,” the gold turns into straw, instead of vice versa.
Griffin says it’s a kid-friendly show with a lot of laughs.
He interacts with kids in the audience as well as the “kids” in the cast.
“It’s a fun experience,” he said.
A sophomore at Hastings College, Griffin graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2020. Griffin, who is not actually a member of Alpha Psi Omega, majors in biology and minors in marketing.
Griffin did a lot of acting in high school. This is his second play at Hastings College. The first was presented online.
What Griffin enjoys most about the show is the teamwork — working together with the other actors and the crew.
“It’s really nice to see what you’ve been working on for so long come together into one big show,” he said.
He is the son of Brian and Gina Harpham, who both work at Barr Junior High.
Hailey Moore of Hastings plays the Mom and Rumplestiltskin.
The crew includes Cassie Wing of Grand Island and Audrey Weeks of Hastings.
“To whoever comes to the show, I hope they enjoy it,” Griffin said.