Grand Island native takes Grand Island Public Library exterior to ‘New Heights’

A sandhill crane sculpture titled “New Heights” was dedicated Friday outside the Grand Island Public Library.

The sculpture was crafted by Grand Island native Gary Staab, who was present at the dedication.

The event was hosted by the library and the Grand Island Public Library Foundation.

The name of the sculpture, submitted by Norbert Wenzl, was chosen in a contest.

Staab “is pleased to be able to bring his crane art to help beautify Grand Island and bring awareness to sandhill cranes and their migration story,” says a news release.

“The majority of the value of the crane sculpture was funded through a generous financial gift by the Staab family of Grand Island and an in-kind gift of labor by the sculptor,” says the release.

The Grand Island Public Library Foundation conducted fundraising efforts to provide the seating wall, do electrical and landscaping work, pay taxes and handle “other related expenses necessary for completion of this landmark addition to our community’s quality of life amenities,” the news release says.

A plaque describing the sculpture and information about the artist was also unveiled.

For more information about Staab, visit www.staabstudios.com.