Grand Island natives helping to expand Dave's Hot Chicken chain

In Nebraska, the focus is the Omaha and Lincoln areas. If things go well, there will be opportunities to possibly expand to the Tri-Cities area, he said.

The Staabs will open two Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants this year — one in metropolitan Kansas City and one in the Omaha area.

“We first fell in love with Dave’s Hot Chicken because of the quality of the product and the passion that they have for making the food. It truly is unmatched compared to others in the chicken category,” Dave Staab said in a news release. “Our family can’t wait to introduce the flair and excitement of Dave’s to the Kansas City, Lincoln and Omaha dining scenes.”

The Staab brothers operate 67 Pizza Huts throughout Nebraska, including the one in Grand Island, as well as Kansas, Iowa and Minnesota

Curt Staab was involved with Wendy’s for 28 years, owning 12 restaurants. He’s sold those locations in the last two years.