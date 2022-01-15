Grand Island natives helping to expand Dave's Hot Chicken chain

Four Grand Island natives have reached a franchise agreement to open 15 locations of Dave’s Hot Chicken, a fast-growing restaurant chain, in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
Ten of the units will be in the Kansas City metropolitan area with the other five in Omaha and Lincoln.
They will be owned and operated by brothers Dave, Curt, Mike and Gary Staab, who are part of Grand Island-based Staab Management Co. Dave lives in Grand Island. Curt and Mike reside in Lincoln and Gary lives in Kearney, Mo.
Curt Staab said the brothers are impressed with the quality of the food and the Dave’s Hot Chicken leadership team.
The chicken segment of the restaurant business “is definitely growing. We’re excited about that,” he said.
The chicken served at Dave’s Hot Chicken has seven different spice levels, he said.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, based in Los Angeles, is growing rapidly. “They’re at about 40 stores right now. They’re scheduled to open about a hundred next year,” Curt Staab said in a phone interview.
“They started up as a pop-up stand in 2017 in Los Angeles,” he said.
The brothers visited Dave’s Hot Chicken locations in Denver and Dallas. “And like I said, the quality of the food is really what sold us,” he said.
In Nebraska, the focus is the Omaha and Lincoln areas. If things go well, there will be opportunities to possibly expand to the Tri-Cities area, he said.
The Staabs will open two Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants this year — one in metropolitan Kansas City and one in the Omaha area.
“We first fell in love with Dave’s Hot Chicken because of the quality of the product and the passion that they have for making the food. It truly is unmatched compared to others in the chicken category,” Dave Staab said in a news release. “Our family can’t wait to introduce the flair and excitement of Dave’s to the Kansas City, Lincoln and Omaha dining scenes.”
The Staab brothers operate 67 Pizza Huts throughout Nebraska, including the one in Grand Island, as well as Kansas, Iowa and Minnesota
Curt Staab was involved with Wendy’s for 28 years, owning 12 restaurants. He’s sold those locations in the last two years.
“I’m thrilled to bring our rapidly growing brand to new markets with such qualified operators like the Staabs,” Bill Phelps, chief executive officer of Dave’s Hot Chicken, said in the news release. “With their multi-unit operating knowledge and strong ties to the Kansas City, Lincoln and Omaha areas, they are the ideal partners for us to grow with.”
Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper.” Each restaurant serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy fries or cheese fries.
In 2019, the restaurant founders struck a deal with Phelps, a co-founder and former CEO of Wetzel’s Pretzels, and movie producer John Davis to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept throughout the U.S. and beyond. Additional brand investors include multiplatinum music artist Drake, former California First Lady Maria Shriver, Boston Red Sox owner Tom Werner, actor Samuel L. Jackson and “Good Morning America” anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan.