Grand Island needs nearly 1,000 more houses in two years, agency reports

Grand Island needs to have built 1,361 houses from 2019 to 2024 to keep up with demand. To date, only 398 have been built.

Dave Taylor, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. president, explained to the Grand Island City Council Tuesday that efforts are underway to bolster development of local housing.

More housing is needed in Grand Island, Taylor said.

A housing study is completed every five years.

A study completed in 2014 said that 1,700 houses need to be built for the city “to be healthy.” During the five-year period after that, 952 houses, or 56% of the goal, were built.

In 2019, the housing study recommended 1,361 houses.

As of May 2021, only 398 have been built.

“In the next two and a half years, we have to do almost another 1,000 houses,” Taylor said.

A rural workforce housing grant for $1 million was awarded to Grand Island this year from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund.

Efforts will focus on missing middle housing, Taylor said.