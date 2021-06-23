Grand Island needs nearly 1,000 more houses in two years, agency reports

Grand Island needs to have built 1,361 houses from 2019 to 2024 to keep up with demand. To date, only 398 have been built.
Dave Taylor, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. president, explained to the Grand Island City Council Tuesday that efforts are underway to bolster development of local housing.
More housing is needed in Grand Island, Taylor said.
A housing study is completed every five years.
A study completed in 2014 said that 1,700 houses need to be built for the city “to be healthy.” During the five-year period after that, 952 houses, or 56% of the goal, were built.
In 2019, the housing study recommended 1,361 houses.
As of May 2021, only 398 have been built.
“In the next two and a half years, we have to do almost another 1,000 houses,” Taylor said.
A rural workforce housing grant for $1 million was awarded to Grand Island this year from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund.
Efforts will focus on missing middle housing, Taylor said.
Projects will include properties that sell for $250,000 or less for a single-family home and $200,000 for a rental unit. Options may also be available for some rehabilitation projects.
Mayor Roger Steele agreed Grand Island has a need for more housing.
“Housing is essential for development. Development is essential for a community,” he said. “If we don’t have housing ... it will make it more difficult for us to compete with other cities.”
Taylor reported GIAEDC has launched its “Move to Grand Island” effort.
Social media posts are targeting people in Phoenix, Indianapolis, Chicago and in California.
“We’re not just sending (these posts) to anybody,” he said. “There’s got to be a Nebraska link.”
This includes data on relationships, such as a spouse who is from Nebraska, and education, such as having attended a Nebraska higher education institution, Taylor said.
“We know we’re getting exposure,” he said. “We know we’re getting impressions. People are clicking on (our links) and watching videos.”
Taylor also reported on GIAEDC’s success with its LB840 program.
LB840, the primary incentive offered by GIAEDC, is a cash payment made directly to a company based on job creation and employee training needs.
The funds can be used for three different paths: job creation, job training and infrastructure funds for that business.
LB840 projects include Hendrix Genetics, GIX Logistics, Zabuni Specialty Coffee Auction and Amur Equipment Finance.
“Any funding that’s sent out to any of these applicants, first they have to meet the contractual obligations they signed with the EDC and the city of Grand Island, and the benchmarks that are made annually,” Taylor explained.
These benchmarks include hiring a certain number of people based on its payroll.
Hendrix, for example, was required to hire 43 people and has hired 56. It also is exceeding the required wage rates.
Amur is adding 15 new jobs to its downtown location, and Dramco is adding seven new jobs, among other local efforts, Taylor said.
The city of Grand Island has invested more than $5.9 million in LB840 in the last 20 years, creating 1,048 new jobs and generating more than $33 million in annual wages.
From 2015 through 2020, Taylor said, the average hourly wage per hour for jobs created with LB840 funds is $19.07.