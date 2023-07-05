The people who live on Sun Valley Place know how to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Residents of the cul de sac drove 17 golf carts, decked out in patriotic regalia, early Tuesday afternoon.

It was the second year the Sun Valley Place residents held a neighborhood parade. "And it has ramped up pretty fiercely," said Brenda Friesen, who organizes the event with her husband, Todd.

The parade was part of the buildup to the neighborhood's large fireworks show Tuesday night. As of 6 p.m., the group planned to go ahead with Tuesday night's show.

There was a lot of activity during the parade. Ken Pedersen ran around handing out red, white and blue frozen treats. A drone recorded the commotion from above. After the parade, people were free to amuse themselves with a dunk tank.

Among the refreshments were a variety of ice cream flavors made by Todd Friesen's brother, Ryan, and their father, Arlo.

"I love the neighborhood. Everybody knows everybody. Everybody watches out for everybody," Brenda Friesen said. When one person drives away with the garage door open, another neighbor goes and closes it.

The Friesens hand out two traveling trophies — one for first place and the other for second. Prizes go to the honorable mention winner.

For the second year in a row, first place went to Jason and Amy Deras. Last year, Jason played Uncle Sam and Amy was the Statue of Liberty.

This year, they were George and Martha Washington, at the wheel of a festive salute to patriotism. Riding along were their grandchildren, Victoria, Hector and Amaya Carbajal. Hector, carrying a toy rifle, played a soldier. The two granddaughters were colonial girls. The kids' father, Hector Carbajal Sr., helped prepare the cart.

Ken and Traci Pedersen took second place with their Boomer ice cream cart. Inside the cart were their daughter, Jordan Farrand, and her daughter, Naomi.

Honorable mention went to Pam and Doug Doty.

After the winners were announced, Jason Deras received some good-natured abuse from another driver, Josh Blomstedt. To pay the price for winning, Blomstedt said, Jason Deras should go immediately into the dunk tank — in costume.

Sun Valley Place doesn't mess around on the Fourth of July. Three homes spent at least $1,000 each on fireworks.

The Deras family spent about $450 on decorations and costumes for their parade entry.

Todd and Brenda Friesen, who own Tab Carts, loaned 15 of the golf carts to neighbors for the parade.

Three of the carts were decorated as tanks.

The parade traveled through neighboring streets as well as Sun Valley Place.

A dozen judges determined the winners.

Angie Lyon and her three daughters turned their golf cart into a kindly dragon named after Betsy Ross. Makayla, 14, Addy, 10, and Selah, 7, served as representatives of freedom.

Andrea Lane, who lives on Sun Valley Lane, is a big fan of Independence Day.

"It's my favorite holiday," she said. "I just love fireworks."

Her husband, Josh, puts on one of the neighborhood's big fireworks displays.

Andrea loved fireworks as a kid.

But she liked it more as she got older "because I could spend my own money on fireworks — or my husband's money."

Josh Lane buys his fireworks from one of his neighbors, Trent Hill. The latter was joined in the parade by his daughter, Madeline.

The elder Hill said he deserved credit for their entry. "I did all the hard work, cleaning the garage," he said.

All of the neighbors have a good time.

"Yeah, it's a whole party on our street," Andrea Lane said.