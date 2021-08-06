Grand Island net taxable sales set record in May

On average, retail and the service industry contribute more than 70% of Grand Island’s net taxable sales.

With the opening up of society that was mostly encouraged to stay put during the pandemic to get the virus under control, revenue from Grand Island’s lodging tax and its food and beverage tax was down as events that draw visitors were either canceled or pared down due to the pandemic.

In May, the lodging tax brought in $92,577, compared to $20,957 in May 2020. In Buffalo County, the lodging tax was $107,137, compared to $34,731 in May 2020. In Adams County, it was $22,099, compared to $6,506 in May 2020.

The pandemic also curtailed people’s ability to enjoy a meal outside of their homes for the most part. Many restaurants were closed for a while and when they reopened they were only allowed a certain number of customers to meet pandemic health requirements. Drive-through and restaurant deliveries have been a popular alternative for dining out.

Now that the restrictions have been lifted, during June, Grand Island’s food and beverage tax revenue was $238,615, compared to June 2020 when it was $172,011. That is a 38.72% increase. For the year, $1.847 million in food and beverage taxes have been collected, compared to $1.638 million in 2020. That is a 12.76% increase.