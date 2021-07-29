Grand Island no longer home of Planned Parenthood office

Grand Island no longer has a Planned Parenthood office.
Since the summer of 2019, an advocacy staff member had been working on the fourth floor of The Downtown Center at 308 N. Locust St. That person was described as an advocacy strategist for the Third Congressional District.
The office shut down last fall.
“The Grand Island office closed during COVID due to remote work policies to keep our staff safe,” according to a statement from Andi Curry Grubb of Omaha, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska.
The organization is adding two people working under Planned Parenthood fellowships. They will be based in central and northeast Nebraska, “thereby allowing a greater opportunity for local engagement in the political process and fight for reproductive health care and rights,” Curry Grubb said in the statement.
“We have seen tremendous progress in Nebraska over the past decade in which more political candidates are vocally supporting our issues and being elected to office. The fellowship positions will permit us to gain traction in our campaign to build a healthier Nebraska and expand health care access and reproductive freedom.”
Sheena Dooley said it hasn’t been determined where the fellows will be based. Dooley, who lives in Des Moines, Iowa, is the Planned Parenthood communications manager for the north central states.
The closing of the Grand Island office leaves Lincoln and Omaha the only cities in Nebraska with a Planned Parenthood location.
“This is welcome news,” said attorney Bob Sullivan, who is opposed to abortion.
“I believe Planned Parenthood’s retreat from central Nebraska speaks well for the people of central Nebraska, who recognized Planned Parenthood’s misinformation and called them on it,” Sullivan wrote in an email to The Independent.
“The lack of local support was obvious when people started to take a stand against Planned Parenthood, and that is the most likely cause of the decision to close their office. The writing was on the wall, and Planned Parenthood obviously knew that continued attempts to gain a foothold in the Tri-City area were going to be a failure.”
Sullivan, a former Hastings resident, now lives in Wahoo. He still maintains a practice in Hastings.
On Nov. 21, 2019, Planned Parenthood supporters assembled at the Grand Island office and met the next day for a five-hour policy summit.
About 40 abortion opponents gathered outside The Downtown Center during the Nov. 21 gathering. The anti-abortion people described their presence as a prayerful protest. Some of the abortion opponents believed that the function inside was an open house, but it was open only to people who had registered ahead of time.
The two-day Grand Island event was hosted by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, the 501(c)(4) entity of the Planned Parenthood organization that serves the state.
In February 2020, Planned Parenthood hosted a workshop at the United Congregational Church in Grand Island.
Meg Mikolajczyk, deputy director of Planned Parenthood North Central States in Nebraska, said in November 2019 that although the Grand Island office was new, her team had had a presence in the Tri-Cities for the last four years.
“For quite some time, our patients and our donors and our supporters have been asking us to be part of this community, and we’re thrilled to be here,” Mikolajczyk said.