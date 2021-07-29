Grand Island no longer home of Planned Parenthood office

The closing of the Grand Island office leaves Lincoln and Omaha the only cities in Nebraska with a Planned Parenthood location.

“This is welcome news,” said attorney Bob Sullivan, who is opposed to abortion.

“I believe Planned Parenthood’s retreat from central Nebraska speaks well for the people of central Nebraska, who recognized Planned Parenthood’s misinformation and called them on it,” Sullivan wrote in an email to The Independent.

“The lack of local support was obvious when people started to take a stand against Planned Parenthood, and that is the most likely cause of the decision to close their office. The writing was on the wall, and Planned Parenthood obviously knew that continued attempts to gain a foothold in the Tri-City area were going to be a failure.”

Sullivan, a former Hastings resident, now lives in Wahoo. He still maintains a practice in Hastings.

On Nov. 21, 2019, Planned Parenthood supporters assembled at the Grand Island office and met the next day for a five-hour policy summit.