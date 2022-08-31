Grand Island Northwest breaks silence on Saga

Wednesday afternoon Northwest Public Schools issued a statement concerning the recent controversy surrounding its now-defunct student newspaper, the Saga.

In a letter to district parents and faculty, Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards questioned several assertions made in The Independent’s story about the Saga’s demise. The story ran on Aug. 24.

Edwards called the article “both correct and incorrect,” and through his letter wanted to dispel misconceptions “within the confines of legal confidentiality.”

Edwards said the newspaper was not eliminated, but “paused.” Northwest’s students, he said, will still have opportunities this school year to participate in state-level journalism competitions through courses like digital media and yearbook.

“The assumption that all journalism would be canceled is not only incorrect but blatantly misleading,” Edwards said.

As reported previously by The Independent, after Northwest Public Schools’ regular-session school board meeting on July 7, the newspaper asked Edwards why the Saga and its class had been cut. He was also for the first time presented with the alleged basis for the program’s elimination: the Pride Month issue.

He repeatedly responded only that it was an “administrative” decision, but did not address the reason.

In his letter, Edwards said the decision wasn’t made based on a single reason.

Northwest parents, former Saga staffers and a Northwest Public Schools school board member told The Independent the decision was made following the publication of three LGTBQ stories (including two editorials) in the Saga’s June 2022 issue.

It was printed in May. The Saga was “paused” by June.

“Discussions regarding the sustainability of The Saga for the 2022-2023 school year began well before the final edition of the 2021-2022 was printed.”

In a separate interview, Northwest Public School Board Vice President Zach Mader told a reporter that in previous years, “I do think there have been talks of doing away with our newspaper if we were not going to be able to control content that we saw (as) inappropriate.”

In his letter, Edwards said: “…the allegation that our school district ‘cancelled’ our student newspaper because of one or two articles is completely false and incredibly misleading.

“One of the greatest things about Northwest is the Culture that has been established over the years,” he wrote.

“We apologize for all the misunderstandings that have risen from this article.”

A copy of Edwards’s letter was provided to The Independent by multiple sources with ties to the district. The Independent attempted to contact Edwards via phone following the letter’s release late Wednesday afternoon. He did not immediately respond.

Both Edwards and Northwest High School Principal P.J. Smith were contacted by The Independent via email for comment earlier Wednesday afternoon, before the letter was distributed electronically to faculty and parents. Neither gave a response in time for publication.

Edwards’s message was delivered via SwiftReach, which on its website describes itself as, “A leading provider of emergency notifications and incident management solutions.”