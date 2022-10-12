Grand Island Northwest celebrates new turf, lights

Thanks to a districtwide team effort, Northwest High School’s first football game on the school’s renovated field was a “W.”

The Viking football team beat Gering 37-14 Friday night under new lights in the first action on the facility’s new field turf. Completed work cost around $1.6 million, with additional improvements planned.

Plans to improve and add to Viking Field were unveiled by the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education in August 2021.

Broken up into phases, the district has constructed a plan for improved and additional athletic facilities for all Northwest Public Schools students.

Since Charting Our Future’s inception, grants and private donations have made contributions, but the schoolwide fundraising effort even got the districts youngest students involved.

That includes 1R, St. Libory and Cedar Hollow Middle/Elementary Schools’ successful Penny War in October 2021.

At the Penny Wars’ celebration, coordinator Tosha Edwards told the Independent that she needed help lifting the coolers of change when she hauled them to the bank.

Enthusiastic participants contributed $8,316.08 to the school’s project.

“We had a big cooler and a small cooler. It took Mr. (Scott) Mazour (Cedar Hollow principal) and four eighth graders to lift them off the cart and put it into my vehicle,” Edwards said.

Still, there was a hiccup in this first phase of an ambitious athletic complex upgrade. As labor and materials prices increased, phase one of the Charting Our Future Viking Field Renovation was pared down.

The district has made clear COVID-19 relief funds will not be used to foot the bill of the Charting Our Future plans, as the endeavor is not eligible to use said funding.

In May 2022, a bid for the turf not to exceed $1.313 million was approved by the board of education, as well as a lighting bid of $320,800.

At a September regular-session meeting the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education members unanimously voted to issue Series 2022 bonds not exceeding $995,000.

The field and lighting were deemed top priorities.

The field was in dire need of an upgrade in the name of safety, Superintendent Jeff Edwards said in a June update.

“It became a safety factor. The field itself was getting to a place where, when kids would make a cut, parts of the turf would come up,” he said.

Lighting — or lack thereof — was another significant issue; Northwest athletes using the field can now play when the sun is down.

In the aforementioned article, Matt Fritsche, the high school athletic director, shared an anecdote about struggling to have outdoor home games without sunshine.

“We had a shoot-out in our district or sub district game and the students from Kearney Catholic, weren’t the only ones praying that that got over,” he joked. “I was worried we were going to have to come back the next day.”

Come week three of football season, the Vikings had to play their first home game under Hastings College’s Friday night lights, as the turf wasn’t quite ready for the team.

Fast-forward to Friday, Oct. 7: the Northwest High School Vikings football team finally took to the field under their own Friday night lights.

Gering was first to come up short on the turf’s first game, losing to the Vikings.

Northwest coach Kevin Stein told the Independent: “It’s hard to put into words. It’s been a vision to us at Northwest for quite awhile and really needed. I think our fans, parents and students — they’re just as excited for our kids.”