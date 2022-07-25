Grand Island Northwest FBLA students compete at national conference

Two Northwest High School graduates headed east this summer to compete at FBLA’s National Leadership Conference in Chicago.

Emily Krupicka and Emelia Richling both made the cut at FBLA’s State Leadership Conference.

Richling’s business plan earned her second place at the national level.

Krupicka and Richling composed letters to potential sponsors and those contributing helped make the two Class of 2022 members’ trip to Chicago a reality.

Lori Cooper, who teaches business at Northwest, is their FBLA advisor.

More than 9,000 middle and high school student members gathered in Chicago.

In Nebraska there are more than 5,800 students representing more than 150 high schools who participate in FBLA programs, according to Nebraska FBLA’s website.

FBLA’s national website describes FBLA as: “Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc (FBLA-PBL) is the oldest and largest national student business association with over 230,000 middle school, high school, and college members interested in pursuing a career in business. More than 6,500 chapters are chartered across the country. (The) FBLA-PBL mission is inspire and prepare students