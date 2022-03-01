Grand Island Northwest High School hires new principal from within

Northwest High School has hired Principal Tim Krupicka’s successor, and the district kept things close to home.

P.J. Smith, who currently serves as the high school’s assistant principal, has been hired as Northwest’s high school principal.

Northwest Public School Superintendent Jeff Edwards said the hire was an “internal move.” “For him moving up into the principal’s role, he’ll take that next step into being the educational leader of the building,” Edwards said.

Smith said he wasn’t necessarily looking for a different job, but the position came at the right time for him.

“I’ve had … opportunities to be principal at schools similar to Northwest’s size,” Smith said. “But I love it here, and I am not one that goes out and searches for job titles. I appreciated being a part of the school district, and so I decided to stay and to continue to be a part of Northwest.”

Krupicka recently announced his retirement after 40 years in education. It was perfect timing for Smith, he said. “This opportunity came up. It was just kind of a smooth transition.”

Smith said working with Krupicka has prepared him for the next step. “I learned a lot from him and, and been blessed to be here by his side the last seven years.”

Smith’s current position as assistant principal is being changed into “Dean of Students.” Bill Bombeck, who leads Northwest’s alternative school will be moving into that capacity.

Before he came to Northwest, Smith served in several capacities at Fairbury Public Schools. His wife is a Northwest graduate. Smith is originally from Burwell, but his family is near.

Smith said he appreciates the culture of Northwest. “I take such pride, and it gives me such joy and happiness, to be a servant leader for such great kids and great staff.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

