Grand Island Northwest student helps get girls wrestling on the mat

Making something happen often starts on the smallest of scales, sometimes as simple as a suggestion.
Northwest High School sophomore Isabella Rivera was such a voice. As a result of her persistence and the support of the school, Northwest High School has added girls’ wrestling to its menu of winter sports.
Brian Sybrandts, Northwest boys and girls wrestling coach, heard requests for the school to add the sport, but Rivera piped up more than others before her.
“I’ve never had a girl that has really shown that much interest in it since I’ve been here,” Sybrandts said. “When a kid shows interest like that, I want to do as much as I can to help them out. It’s different when a girl maybe just says she’s interested. But when she keeps talking to you about it … I knew that [Rivera] was really interested. That’s what gave me the drive to go get girls wrestling.
The sport was sanctioned in May — in other words, Nebraska School Activities Association will oversee girls-only tournaments, perhaps most importantly, a state tournament.
Efforts to make high school girls wrestling its own entity in Nebraska started about four years ago, explained NSAA Assistant Director Ron Higdon, whose duties include spearheading Nebraska high school wrestling.
“In April 2020 schools voted to make girls wrestling an emerging sport, which meant that the girls still had to be a part of the boys team, but could have girls-only divisions or even girls only tournaments for that year,” Higdon said. “Moving forward, the NSAA Board of Directors would determine when the sport had enough interest to fully sanction it and have an NSAA girls championship. They voted unanimously in April of 2021 to do just that.”
Rivera had wrestled with boys in eighth grade, inspired by another young lady who wrestled. Come freshman year, she decided to take a role off the mat. Sybrandts said a single season off made a difference.
“The thing I think drove her a little bit last year is that she was being a trainer and a manager part time. She was around it every day. So I think seeing that, she wanted to be out there. I think that kind of drove her a little bit.”
Rivera cited apprehension for that year off.
“Freshman year I wanted to wrestle, but I wasn’t determined enough. I was kind of scared, because high school is intimidating. In middle school, you don’t care, but in high school, it’s actually the real deal. So I held back.”
Eventually, holding back is what pushed her forward, her intimidation apparently unwarranted, as Rivera kept fighting to bring girls wrestling to Northwest, including attending a school board meeting to state her case and urging her peers to get involved.
“All I really felt was encouragement,” Rivera said. “I’d ask my friends if they’re interested. You never know who’s going to be interested in girls wrestling unless you ask them.”
Higher up the high school sports ladder, coaches led on another front, Higdon said.
“There were several coaches across the state that formed a committee and partnered with a national organization called ‘Wrestle Like a Girl.’ Together they started a campaign to get girls wrestling sanctioned in Nebraska. They enlisted girls from across the state to join in the social media campaign and give testimonials about how wrestling has impacted their respective journeys.”
Rivera’s journey started with her family, she said.
“My brother was really good at wrestling and my dad was really good at wrestling. So I kind of grew up in that, but I never like thought about myself wrestling.”
It was another young woman who initially inspired her back in middle school, Rivera said. “I was like, if she can wrestle, I can wrestle.”
And wrestle she can.
Rivera regularly practices club wrestling with the women on Hastings College’s women’s wrestling team.
“It’s technique, it’s conditioning sometimes, but it’s like regular practices. It’s pretty fun, and it’s helping me for sure.”
Sybrandts said, “In the past when girls wrestled, they had to wrestle boys. Now if your school has a girls program, they wrestle girls, unless that school doesn’t have a girls program. I wanted to give them competition and have other sports in the winter. I think it’s huge. The sport of women’s wrestling, I think it’s growing.”
Higdon said the numbers back that up. “In 2018 there were only six states that were sanctioning wrestling, and now there are 22. (In Nebraska) there are 125 schools that have registered for girls wrestling the first year, and when you account for co-ops, there are 111 teams.”
Central Conference, to which Northwest belongs, has been supportive in creating opportunities for students like Rivera, Sybrandts said. “Our conference is been really great with this. I think there are seven or eight teams. They’re going to have a conference tournament for the girls the same day as the boys. So that’ll be a neat experience for the girls.”
Sybrandts said there are 12 girls interested in wrestling at Northwest.
“That’s a good number to start with for this first year, but I can see it growing,” Sybrandts said. “Just like Bella said, I think a lot of girls are nervous to give it a shot. And once they see the success that these girls will have, I think there will be more interested next year.”
Rivera continues to encourage her team members — and potential team members, she said. “They’re nervous. Not all of them know how to wrestle, but I’m like, that’s OK. We’re gonna get it. I didn’t know how to wrestle when I was in middle school.”
Eventually, Rivera said, nerves get channeled into another form — one of the reasons she loves wrestling, and has fought for it.
“I knew that it was a hard sport, but it helps me with everything else that I do, like track. I like the feeling of it. It makes me feel powerful. Just the drive keeps me going.”
