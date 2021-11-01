Grand Island Northwest student helps get girls wrestling on the mat

Making something happen often starts on the smallest of scales, sometimes as simple as a suggestion.

Northwest High School sophomore Isabella Rivera was such a voice. As a result of her persistence and the support of the school, Northwest High School has added girls’ wrestling to its menu of winter sports.

Brian Sybrandts, Northwest boys and girls wrestling coach, heard requests for the school to add the sport, but Rivera piped up more than others before her.

“I’ve never had a girl that has really shown that much interest in it since I’ve been here,” Sybrandts said. “When a kid shows interest like that, I want to do as much as I can to help them out. It’s different when a girl maybe just says she’s interested. But when she keeps talking to you about it … I knew that [Rivera] was really interested. That’s what gave me the drive to go get girls wrestling.

The sport was sanctioned in May — in other words, Nebraska School Activities Association will oversee girls-only tournaments, perhaps most importantly, a state tournament.

Efforts to make high school girls wrestling its own entity in Nebraska started about four years ago, explained NSAA Assistant Director Ron Higdon, whose duties include spearheading Nebraska high school wrestling.