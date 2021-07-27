Grand Island not ready for cyberattack, city says

The city of Grand Island is not ready for a cyberattack.
At Tuesday’s City Council budget session, City Finance Director Patrick Brown warned that information technology costs are going to go up in 2022.
This is because the city is required to have cyber insurance.
The city’s cyber risk insurance premium for the current year was $20,468 through Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, Brown told The Independent.
“The cyber insurance people are requiring the city to have a multi-factor authentication,” he said Tuesday. “A change like this always costs money.”
Brown cited the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack that halted production for the Houston-based refinery in May as an example of what is possible.
“They did not have dual authentication, so somebody opens an email and, boom. That’s what happened,” he said. “All from an email.”
Council member Chuck Haase asked if the city is secure from cyberattacks.
Brown responded, “Not right now.”
Dual authentication is required for that type of protection.
After any employee login, there would be a notification via mobile device.
The costs for such an upgrade are not known yet, but it is something that will be required in the future, Brown said.
“In order to carry cyber insurance, we have to have this in place,” he said.
The city is considering using Duo, an online security platform that provides two-factor authentication services.
Council member Justin Scott called dual authentication “imperative” to combat spear-phishing and phishing, which are targeted attempts to steal sensitive information such as financial or customer information from a victim.
Scott is the IT director for Hornady Manufacturing.
“It’s a trillion-dollar industry, an industry that opens their own help desk to help you install the virus back on your own machine, to help them get paid,” he said.
“(North) Korea is funding their industry inside their country with ransomware. It’s an industry now and it’s amazing, but it’s going to be something that is present ... and those costs will always be there, I think, from here on out.”
The city also is considering a switch from Outlook to Office 365, which is cloud-based and would not require the city to have servers.
Scott advocated for switching to Office 365.
“Updates are done outside of your crew or the IT folks having to update and go send those through. They’re done through the cloud,” he said. “Your software is as up-to-date as real-time as possible and it’s not as much overhead on your crew.”
Cyber security came up under a discussion about the city’s capital equipment needs.
The city has budgeted $80,000 for PC and server replacements for the 2021-22 year.
Most of the computers citywide are getting replaced, Brown said.
“We’re trying to push laptops onto folks who have the stand-ups or two devices and trying to cut down on our Microsoft licensing costs, which are going up,” he said.
The three-year agreement ends in June.
No action has been taken yet regarding the city of Grand Island budget.