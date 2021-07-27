Grand Island not ready for cyberattack, city says

The costs for such an upgrade are not known yet, but it is something that will be required in the future, Brown said.

“In order to carry cyber insurance, we have to have this in place,” he said.

The city is considering using Duo, an online security platform that provides two-factor authentication services.

Council member Justin Scott called dual authentication “imperative” to combat spear-phishing and phishing, which are targeted attempts to steal sensitive information such as financial or customer information from a victim.

Scott is the IT director for Hornady Manufacturing.

“It’s a trillion-dollar industry, an industry that opens their own help desk to help you install the virus back on your own machine, to help them get paid,” he said.

“(North) Korea is funding their industry inside their country with ransomware. It’s an industry now and it’s amazing, but it’s going to be something that is present ... and those costs will always be there, I think, from here on out.”

The city also is considering a switch from Outlook to Office 365, which is cloud-based and would not require the city to have servers.