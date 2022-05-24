Grand Island nurse credits grandmother for career inspiration

Ashley Lothrop has known she would be a nurse ever since she was a child.

Even though other family members have gone into nursing and health care, her grandmother “was mostly my inspiration” for entering the profession.

“My grandma was a nurse and growing up, she would tell me all the stories of what it’s like to be a nurse. I would play with her stethoscope whenever I visited her,” recalled Lothrop, now an emergency room nurse for CHI Health St. Francis.

Lothrop got her entire nursing education from the College of St. Mary in Omaha, receiving her licensed piratical nurse license in 2016.

“I did home health care for two years (for Craig HomeCare, Pediatrics) and transitioned into the ER.”

Like many nurses, Lothrop started work before completing all her degrees. She transitioned to the ER while simultaneously becoming a registered nurse through the College of St. Mary bachelor’s degree program. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 2019.

During that time, her weekdays were filled with college studies. Weekends were spent working as a tech in the ER.

Lothrop is still studying, accumulating her clinical hours so she can also work in the ER as a licensed sexual assault nurse examiner, starting sometime in 2023.

Lothrop always believed she wanted to work in an emergency room, but an internship as a student nurse in the CHI Health St. Francis ER cemented her decision. She loved the variety of cases that ranged from expectant mothers to traffic accident victims, heart attack patients and stroke victims ranging in age from pediatric to geriatric.

“I guess I really like the adrenaline rush.”

There are other times in her work when Lothrop draws on compassion, not adrenaline. Medical emergencies often mean a crowd of people gathered in the waiting room under a cloud of concern for the patient in the ER.

“Whenever I get the chance and I can see they are religious or praying already, I offer to pray with them.”

Keeping a busy schedule is a legacy from Lothrop’s grandmother. “She had eight children and worked nights at the local hospital (St. Paul.)”

Her grandmother earned her degree from St. Francis School of Nursing in Grand Island.

“Her graduation picture is in the hallway connecting the ER to the rest of the hospital, so I get to see her every day at work,” Lothrop said of her grandmother.

Lothrop, a wife and a mother of an 18-month-old boy, certainly keeps busy. She also has other “relatives” in her ER co-workers.

“We’ve kind of created a family because what we see can be very difficult. Once you witness a code or death, it kind of bonds you.”

On the other hand, when the ER staff saves a patient whom they were almost certain was not going to survive, “it creates an even deeper bond.”

Lothrop has discovered a saying that reveals her philosophy on being an ER nurse.

“Everyone wants to be the sun so they can shine on your brightest day, but why not be the moon so you can shine on someone’s darkest hour.”