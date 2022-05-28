Grand Island nurse helps promote wellness, caring through education

Some nurses know already knew their career path before they even leave elementary school, playground games and caring for injured critters outlets for their desire to heal.

However, a nurse doesn’t have to know what they want to be from birth to become an exemplary nurse – one example being CHI St. Francis Emergency Department Nurse Chelsea Schweitzer.

“Dad told me to go be a nurse because they would always have a job security,” Schweitzer said.

That was late high school, and little did Dad know, his suggestion would take off into a fulfilling career and passion for Schweitzer, who is being honored in the Grand Island Independent for her above-and-beyond nursing.

After years as a CNA and working in other nursing capacities, Schweitzer has found a nursing family at CHI Health St. Francis. In fact, she has become a leader in the emergency department at St. Francis. Her supervisor — and award nominator נAmelia Swanson said in her nomination, “She is a great teacher and educator and that translates well at the bedside where she is able to pause and devote her time to the patient and family to be sure they understand their diagnosis and how to care for themselves at home.”

Among her other duties, Schweitzer helps make sure the emergency department staff is up to date on the latest medical knowledge — whether common or lesser-seen — as an emergency nurse educator.

“They have quizzes they fill out to make sure that they’re up to date on things that we don’t normally see in the year that are kind of rare, but I want them to be knowledgeable when it does come in,” Schweitzer said.

The team works on hands-on competencies, doing extra proficiency work with their equipment. Every few months, there is a “skills fair,” lasting about five hours, where staff reviews and updates skills.

“People are always asking me for help on things that are difficult, like catheter insertions and things like that,” Schweitzer said. “I love being the one that they can turn to and ask those questions about.”

She also loves educating patients. Her advice for everyone?

“Establish a regular doctor. They can offer guidance on normal health care, how important it is to take their medicines, how important it is to get normal well checks. You need to take take care of things before it gets so bad. Our population in Grand Island is really sick. And it’s sad to see them that sick. I think people just lack the resources to be able to establish primary care with their doctors. They don’t understand the importance of it.”

Fortunately, there are caring nurses like Schweitzer who do understand, and strive to make sure to share that knowledge with others.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

