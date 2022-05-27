Grand Island nurse's career spans 30 years; started as a CNA at age 18

For 30 years, Kari John has been helping others as a nurse.

According to her family, she is the “epitome of what it means to be an outstanding nurse.” They say John has a “fierce, unwavering devotion to her patients and their families,” and is an advocate for nurses and front-line caregivers.

They said she acts as a leader whose “passion for thoughtful, professional, and compassionate nursing is not only obvious — it truly transcends any status quo.”

John is a clinical nurse liaison at Tiffany Square in Grand Island. She reviews all potential admissions from a clinical perspective. She collaborates with the admission’s team when admitting someone to the facility.

John has worked at Tiffany Square for five years. She became a registered nurse in 2017. Before that, she was a licensed practical nurse.

John became a certified nursing assistant when she was 18 years old.

“I was right out of high school,” she said. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do. A friend of mine told me that she was a nursing assistant. So, I thought that I would look into it. I fell in love with nursing at that time.”

Tiffany Square is a long-term care facility at 3119 W. Faidley Ave., that provides long-term and rehabilitation care.

Being a nurse, John said, has allowed her to help others.

“I love being able to help people. I love working with the elderly and being able to provide exceptional care to them,” she said.

But being a nurse is also being part of a team of health professionals.

“We have an amazing team here at Tiffany Square,” John said. “We also have an amazing support home office that helped us to navigate through COVID. I don’t know how I would have gotten through it without the amazing support that we have.”

Her family said she has cared for “thousands of fathers, mothers, sisters, daughters, husbands, wives and sons.”

What amazes her family about John is “she never forgets that she cared for their loved one.”

“She always checks in, regardless if this patient was under her care two months ago or 12 years ago,” her family said. “It’s this innate empathy and concern that makes Kari the greatest nurse in Grand Island.”

“I love what I do,” John said. “I love helping people every day. Providing dignity and life is our number one focus at Tiffany Square.”

