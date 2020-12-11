Grand Island occupation tax revenue sidesteps major blow

Major pushes starting in July helped support Grand Island businesses, particularly restaurants, said Tonja Brown, Grow Grand Island chairperson.

“It was really encouraging to see everyone rally behind making sure we don’t lose our restaurants,” she said.

Occupation tax revenues for the city were strong until the pandemic struck in March, Schultz said.

There was even an increase going into spring from strong food and retail sales.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Just like our sales tax dollars, we were pretty strong until the pandemic hit and then we were hit really hard,” he said. “Then we saw, obviously, it gets really bad starting in April.”

Despite the hit, the city generated $2.3 million in occupation tax revenue in fiscal 2020, which compares to $2.5 million in 2019.

Schultz said that is the minimum amount the city needed for its projects and commitments.

Some expense reductions were made by the city, though, in anticipation of the reduced tax revenue.

“We asked (City Parks Director Todd McCoy) to slow down some of his projects to make sure we could continue with our requirements we already had,” he said.