Grand Island occupation tax revenue sidesteps major blow

Grand Island’s occupation tax revenue was not hit as badly as expected despite seven months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s Food and Beverage Occupation Oversight Tax Committee on Thursday reviewed the total tax revenue for the city’s fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30.
“We’re really fortunate, if we look at our revenues, that we haven’t been nailed that hard,” committee member Karl Kostbahn said. “I was surprised at how little decrease there was between the two fiscal years, with a big chunk of 2020 being under the pandemic.”
Grand Island imposes a 1.5% occupation tax on all prepared food and beverages.
Though tax revenue in 2020 took a hit, it could have been worse, said Brian Schultz, assistant finance director for the city.
“A lot of what we were forecasting was worst-case scenario type situations,” he said. “Looking back, it’s not nearly as bad as what we initially thought it could have been.”
Schultz called it a testament to Grand Island’s population.
“They were still spending a lot of money in our local economy, whether it was buying gift cards or just getting carryout food to help these businesses,” he said. “They could have just knuckled down and stayed at home.”
Major pushes starting in July helped support Grand Island businesses, particularly restaurants, said Tonja Brown, Grow Grand Island chairperson.
“It was really encouraging to see everyone rally behind making sure we don’t lose our restaurants,” she said.
Occupation tax revenues for the city were strong until the pandemic struck in March, Schultz said.
There was even an increase going into spring from strong food and retail sales.
“Just like our sales tax dollars, we were pretty strong until the pandemic hit and then we were hit really hard,” he said. “Then we saw, obviously, it gets really bad starting in April.”
Despite the hit, the city generated $2.3 million in occupation tax revenue in fiscal 2020, which compares to $2.5 million in 2019.
Schultz said that is the minimum amount the city needed for its projects and commitments.
Some expense reductions were made by the city, though, in anticipation of the reduced tax revenue.
“We asked (City Parks Director Todd McCoy) to slow down some of his projects to make sure we could continue with our requirements we already had,” he said.
Grow Grand Island also agreed to a new contract that provided smaller payments for the city for its efforts due to revenue concerns resulting from the pandemic.
Rather than provide $500,000 for the community development program, the city agreed to pay $150,000.
The 2021 fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, is off to a strong start, Schultz said.
October 2020 occupation tax revenue was higher than it was in October 2019.
“We have seen a little bit of a resurgence,” he said. “There was that three- or four-month period where everyone was super slow.”
This is partly due to revenues from Nebraska State Fair in September, Schultz said.
“The food vendors out there were all actually fairly optimistic and upbeat,” he said. “Everyone who was there I think found what they would have considered success. I’ve heard some of them comment they did better this year than they did last year.”
It is not known yet how citywide public mask mandate, approved by the Grand Island City Council on Nov. 25, will affect occupation tax revenues.
“I’ve heard people say they won’t shop in Grand Island anymore because of the mask mandate,” Schultz said. “We’ll have to wait and see.”
