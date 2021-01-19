Grand Island officials consider creating ‘land bank’

“The individual may be looking for a tax benefit and sees that it may be more of a tax benefit to them than keeping the property,” he said.

No action has been taken yet toward creating a land bank in Grand Island.

Community Redevelopment Authority and the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. are partnering to bring in consultant Marty Barnhart, a former Omaha Land Bank director, to determine if Grand Island would benefit from a land bank.

“Our first blush is to bring Marty in and discuss with him the ways we think we can use it, the way it was used in Omaha, and, before we make a decision that we’re going to even consider forming a land bank, whether there’s enough benefit to doing it,” Nabity said.

Grand Island may not have much need for a land bank, as its opportunities may be few.

“I’ve been in contact with the (Hall) County treasurer and there are not a lot of properties that are foreclosed on for taxes annually, and not very many that they don’t sell the tax certificates on if the taxes aren’t paid,” he said.

The county receives 10 of each, or fewer, yearly.