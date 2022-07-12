Grand Island one of cyclists’ favorite stops

The college cyclists who roll into Grand Island every year, involved in the Journey of Hope project, say the experience widens their understanding and makes them better people.

The annual cross-country trip is meant to raise money and bring awareness to people with disabilities. Seventeen college students arrived Monday morning in Grand Island for the beginning of a two-day stay. The participants come from colleges across the country, where they are all members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

Ethan Mou, a student at the University of North Carolina, said he’s learned a lot and “experienced so many things” on the trip. All of the people he’s met have expanded his views and “made me feel like a better person. Honestly, this trip is not really about my experiences. It’s about how they’ve impacted my life,” Mou said, referring to people with disabilities.

“I would say this is a life-changing journey,” said fellow rider Tyler McSweeney, an Omaha native. “It’s not about us. It’s about people we’re serving.”

The riders want to change the lives of those they encounter. “But they also touch us and change the way we view the world. And I think that’s the coolest part about it,” said McSweeney, who’s a student at the University of Arizona.

The cyclists left Napa, Calif., a month ago and will arrive in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 13. The journey encompasses 63 days and more than 4,000 miles.

As usual, the group received a big welcome in Grand Island. A large number of people greeted the riders outside Boarders Inn.

Do the riders receive such a huge greeting everywhere?

“Grand Island is actually pretty special for us,” said Steven Schirmer, the project manager.

This is the 31st straight year that Journey of Hope has visited Grand Island. For the last 11 years, the local sponsor has been The Arc of Central Nebraska.

Why is Grand Island a big stop for the riders?

“I think we just made a really good connection with the ARC of Central Nebraska and they love us here, and we’ve been doing this for years,” Schirmer said.

In most towns along the way, the cyclists stay in churches, where they doze in sleeping bags and on air mattresses.

In less than 10 stops on the route, they stay in hotels. Grand Island is one of them. Ray O’Connor, owner of Boarders, provides the rooms free of charge.

Before they leave Grand Island Wednesday, the riders will take part in a number of activities, including a dance.

The stop in each town is called a Friendship Visit. The riders enjoy hanging out with local members of the disabled community and the organizations that represent them. They get to know some of those people well, and remember them after they leave.

This is the second time through Grand Island for Schirmer, who rode the same route a year ago.

Many people along the route look forward to the cyclists’ arrival ever year. Craig Siemon has been greeting the cyclists for many years.

Returning to Grand Island, Schirmer remembers him. “I do remember Craig from last year, and Brad and Lynn and Janet,” he said.

The cyclists are all passionate about helping those with disabilities, Schirmer said.

They are outstanding young men in their fraternity chapters “because they’re willing to sacrifice a summer for a cause like this,” he said.

Schirmer graduated in December from Texas A&M with a degree in electrical engineering. This year, he’s riding in a van rather than on top of a bicycle.

Many of the cyclists have personal connections to people with disabilities. Those connections drive them “to do a trip like this,” said Schirmer, who has a cousin with autism.

Taking part in the ride last year made him a better man and “made me appreciate the little things,” Schirmer said.

After seeing how other people live and what they go through, “I wanted to lead a group of guys to do the same thing,” Schirmer said.

Riding day after day, getting up on a bike each morning can be difficult, he said. But the students get motivated by thinking about the participants they’ve met along the way.

Schirmer talked about a young man named Travis in Salt Lake City who has met the riders seven years in a row.

If Travis and his family had given up, he would have passed away long ago. If people like Travis can keep battling, the least the cyclists can do is keep pushing on, Schirmer said.

Mou has a very close friend, basically his “little brother,” who has Pitt-Hopkins syndrome, a neurological disorder.

The knowledge he’s gained from him is a big reason “why I’m doing this journey,” Mou said.

When McSweeney was in high school at Creighton Prep, service activities put him in contact with people with disabilities. Those experiences are “basically what got me into this,” he said. His brother, Christian, also took part in the Journey of Hope two years ago.

“If you really think about it, we have it so easy compared to a lot of people in this world,” McSweeney said.

Riding a bike across America is very difficult.

“As a team, though, we all keep each other accountable, and we all push each other to finish every day,” Mou said.

They tell each other “Don’t give up” or to do it for the people they’ve met.

On his arm each day, each rider writes the name of a person to whom that day’s ride will be dedicated.

“Often, when I’m having a hard day, climbing up a mountain or going along a long stretch on a road, I just look at my arm. Today it’s for my mom,” Mou said.

When he sees the name, he remembers why he needs to keep pedaling “and who’s motivating me to continue riding that day.”

The riders, who are accompanied by five crew members, average about 70 miles a day.

Another Journey of Hope group is making the same trip.

The Arc of Central Nebraska, a nonprofit organization, advocates for individuals in Hall and Howard counties with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Teshawna Sawyer, the organization’s executive director, points out that many local businesses make the Journey of Hope’s visit every year.

Those sponsors include the Order of United Commercial Travelers of America, All Faiths Funeral Home, Hy-Vee, Super Saver, Sonic, Runza, Peterbilt, Island View Dental, the Kiwanis, Walmart, JIL Asphalt Paving Co., Dairy Queen, Pizza Ranch, Bosselman’s, certified public accountant Paul Mueller, Family Dental Care, the Knights of Columbus, Napoli’s, the Elks Lodge and Olive Garden.

People in the community come together and “donate, basically, everything that we need,” Sawyer said.

Public invited to two meals today with Journey of Hope cyclists Members of the public are invited to two events today to meet members of the Journey of Hope cycling team. A community lunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Ashley Park. People are asked to bring their own lunch. A community picnic begins at 6 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church. Food will be provided. Attendees will have a chance to play yard games.