Grand Island pizza, barbecue restaurant closing

BYPI and Chuck Wagon BBQ, which has operated for two years at 2504 S. Locust St., will close by the end of the year. The restaurant specializes in pizza and barbecue. BYPI is short for build your pie. Owner Junior Roebuck says he's been in the restaurant industry for a long time, and he's decided to focus on some other things.
BYPI opened in December of 2020. Customers are reminded to come in and redeem their gift cards. For information, call 308-675-0300. Roebuck, who owns the building, says another food business will move in to the spot next year.
Grover resigning Grand Island superintendent post

Grover resigning Grand Island superintendent post

Superintendent Tawana Grover will officially submit her resignation Monday, Dec. 12 regular session GIPS Board of Education meeting. If approved by the board, her resignation will be effective January 11, 2023.

Jennifer Burr, 33

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jennifer Marie Uldrich-Burr, 33, of Sioux Falls, S.D., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Avera McKennan …

Jan Moore, 82

Jan Moore, 82, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Fallbrook Assisted Living in Lincoln.

Fiji’s Bainimarama vows to respect election result as polls close

