Eight complaints a against Grand Island company were filed with the Grand Island Police Department on April 18, totaling more than $20,000 in alleged theft, according to the GIPD felony report dated April 19.

Dean Elliott, a captain in the police department, said GIPD has received 38 accusations of theft against Monument Advisors

Wednesday morning officers served a search warrant at the business.

Elliott said he was unsure what the search warrant entailed, but it likely sought documents like contracts and receipts. Elliott said Kelli Lepler, owner of Monument Advisors, has been cooperative with GIPD.

“(Officers) have been over there and interviewed her a couple of different times.” Elliott also said there were no problems while officers executed the search warrant.

Elliott said officers were working hard on the case, already putting in “well over 100 man hours” into the investigation. Still, the resolution likely wouldn’t be swift, he said.

“We have to document each person's story, collect evidence that they have … whether it be bills, credit card transactions, bank transactions … to show that they do have a monetary loss,” Elliott said.

Each case is different, he said, and must be looked at from different perspectives.

“What kind of contract was there? Was there an agreement of some sort?” Elliott said, adding, “That all lends credibility to whether or not this (is a) civil or if this is a criminal case.”

“It takes a while to sort through everything, because you're talking about years worth of potential fraud,” Elliott said. “Who knows what we're going to uncover today, and there could definitely be more victims out there.”

Ultimately, the county attorney will make the decision whether to issue charges of a civil or criminal nature, Elliott said.

Multiple attempts to reach Lepler for comment have been unsuccessful. The Independent sent Monument Advisors multiple Facebook direct messages, but those messages would not go through. The company's Facebook page is still live.