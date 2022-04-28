Grand Island Police Chief Falldorf resigning in January

Police Chief Robert Falldorf is leaving after years of service to the Grand Island Police Department.

Aaron Schmid, city Human Resources Director made the announcement at Tuesday’s Grand Island City Council meeting.

“Chief Falldorf has tendered his resignation after 35 years of service and he’s set to depart on Jan. 13 of 2023,” said Schmid.

Falldorf has served as police chief since June 2016, when he was chosen to replace Steve Lamken.

Falldorf joined the GIPD in 1986, and served as a police officer to 1993, as a sergeant until 2003 and then as a captain. He was patrol division captain for seven years prior to becoming chief of police.

During this time, Falldorf served under four Grand Island police chiefs.

A Grand Island native, Falldorf graduated from Northwest High School in 1982, and what was then Kearney State College in December 1985. He later received his master’s degree in public administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

He started in the role of police chief at a salary of $114,247.

To ready for the transition to a new police chief, Schmid brought before council members on Tuesday a salary ordinance (Ordinance No. 9880).

“To make a smooth transition, we’d like to begin the recruiting process. That will include a change in salary, proposed tonight,” said Schmid. “When we do a salary ordinance, any changes we propose to the salary come before council, and the proposed change tonight would be to amend the non-union position of police chief.”

The salary ordinance changes the minimum and maximum ranges for the position, based on a “salary survey” that was completed for the position, said Schmid.

It changes the current hourly minimum and maximum range from $48.78 to $76.63, to $62.42 at its lowest and $83.85 at its highest.

An annual salary rate was also set, from its current $101,481.33 to $159,401.42 range, to a minimum of $129,851.49 and maximum of $174,417.98.

With approval of the ordinance, city administration will not request additional amendments to the salary in the 2022-23 fiscal budget, Schmid noted.

“Typically at budget season we bring the salary changes. This would be in lieu of that,” he said. “So we just go ahead and take care of that now, and we can just start recruiting with a fresh salary.”

The city council unanimously approved the ordinance.

