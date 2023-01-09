Grand Island police chief retires Friday

After more than 36 years with the Grand Island Police Department, Robert Falldorf is calling it a career.

Falldorf, who has been Grand Island’s police chief for six and a half years, will retire on Friday. In his time with the department, he's worked under five mayors, four chiefs "and who knows how many council members."

Falldorf, 58, said he’s enjoyed his work with GIPD. He’s been blessed "with 36 and a half great years," he said.

A graduate of Northwest High School, Falldorf joined the Grand Island Police Department in 1986. He has headed the department since June of 2016.

He enjoyed patrol work a little more than the office work.

“There’s just something about being out there and working with the community,” he said.

He also liked to do follow-up work.

“That was something that I really, really enjoyed, just following up on a case to the end,” he said.

He would “really try to take the case as far as I could,” he said. “That’s what I enjoyed the most.”

Grand Island has a good department, he says.

“Any chief likes to brag about their people,” he said. The Grand Island department has “top-notch men and women, and I’m talking sworn and civilians. We have some of the best in the business.”

Officers have been through some tough times over the past couple of years, because of the pandemic and police reforms. Falldorf appreciates the people who have stuck with it. “Across the United States, you’re seeing fewer and fewer people go into the law enforcement field.” Departments are starting to get a few more applicants now, he said.

He also said Grand Island has “been pretty supportive of law enforcement.”

This is not like other other places, where there are calls to defund the police. “They’ve been pretty supportive here, and we appreciate that as well.”

Grand Island police always appreciate calls from citizens who notice suspicious activity. Officers can’t be everywhere, Falldorf said.

Even though Grand Island’s department is highly regarded, some officers have left over the last couple of years. One reason for that is a rotation policy implemented a little over a year ago.

Administrators decided that officers who were working in specialty positions would be rotated back to patrol.

Falldorf pointed to an old saying in police work. “One of my previous mentors used to say this a lot, that there’s two things that officers don’t like: One is change, and one is the way things are.”

Veteran officers like things the way they are, Falldorf said.

Under the rotation policy, officers now working as investigators were asked to go back and do patrol work.

Experience is highly important in patrol work. “You’ve got to have veteran officers in patrol. You can’t have all young officers,” Falldorf said.

Older officers have to train the new officers and show them how it’s done. "That's the backbone of our work," Falldorf said of patrol work.

In addition, young officers like the opportunity to rotate into specialty positions.

Some experienced officers didn’t like the rotation idea. “We lost some because of that,” Falldorf said.

Falldorf met one-on-one with most of his officers. A majority of the department, including the younger officers, “appreciated what we did with the rotations.”

GIPD currently has 99 employees — 71 sworn officers and 28 civilian employees.

In addition to Falldorf, the sworn officers include two captains, three lieutenants and 12 sergeants. The rest are officers.

Over the years in police work, Falldorf has seen changes, "some not for the better."

In the last 15 or 20 years, there's been an increase in youth violence. Those crimes are being committed by younger and younger people, he said. Kids who are 12 to 15 are committing violent felonies.

Falldorf has also seen an increase in marijuana use by young people, "and even hard drug use."

Police are encountering more and more opioids and fentanyl. The biggest challenge with both is "you've got youth and adults that are taking it. And they don't know what they're getting for concentration. They don't know what they're taking. They know they're putting fentanyl in their body. But they don't know at what concentrations, and it's killing people. I mean, we've had youth that have overdosed and have died, and adults. It's more and more challenging."

The opioid increase has occurred over the last three to five years, he said.

Falldorf praised the work of the department's two captains.

"I have to give a lot of credit to my administrative team, and that would be Jim Duering and Dean Elliott. I could always count on those two to fill in for me whenever I was gone. We didn't skip a beat. Either one of those two are capable of doing my job. They're very, very good people."

Falldorf also singled out the work of office manager Cindy Wampole. "She's a rock star," he said.

Starting as a police officer, Falldorf later served as an investigative sergeant, patrol sergeant, administration captain and patrol captain.

Before joining GIPD, Falldorf earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice in 1985 from what is now the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

In 1999, he obtained a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Falldorf and his wife, Irene, have three children. Amanda Hanquist, 39, lives in Grand Island. Kayla Cass, 34, lives in Tekamah. Jayden, 25, is in graduate school at North Carolina State University.

Irene, a retired teacher, is back at Barr Middle School, teaching math on a two-thirds basis.

The chief and his wife do a lot of exercise together. They also coach track and cross country at Westridge Middle School. Robert Falldorf will continue to serve as head track coach for the seventh- and eighth-grade girls, and head cross country coach for boys and girls. Irene is an assistant track coach at Westridge.

Robert Falldorf participated in football and track at Northwest. As a senior, he tore up his knee playing football.

But football remains his favorite sport. "Unless you count ice fishing as a sport," Falldorf said, smiling.

His predecessor as police chief, Steve Lamken, introduced Falldorf to ice fishing. On Jan. 15, Falldorf will head to Lake of the Woods in Minnesota to get out on the ice.

Falldorf will also stay busy with work.

Travelers will see him on duty at Central Nebraska Regional Airport. He'll be part of a five-person team of former Grand Island police officers who handle part-time airport duty.

In addition, "I may look for some work at the new casino, doing some type of security work, as a possibility. That's down the road a little ways. We'll see if that materializes."

That's not all. He jokes that he's going to figure out what he's going to do when he grows up.