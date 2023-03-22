In recruiting new officers, Grand Island's police chief looks for people with good communication skills.

Kevin Denney told the Noon Rotary Club Tuesday that he likes people who are coachable and approachable.

Traditionally, police departments used polygraph and psychological tests. They judged skill sets and gave applicants an objective personality analysis.

Even with those filters, police departments, like many organizations, still wound up with people who didn't fit. The response was, "How'd that person get through here? They're hurting us. They probably shouldn't be in this group," he said.

Denney's goal is to put personality at the forefront. He wants people who can check their egos at the door, that the department can work with, coach and teach.

He wants officers who people can approach while standing in line at a coffee shop.

The Grand Island Police Department is currently down about 17 positions, but due to recruiting, the department is on its way to filling about 11 of those positions, he said. After graduating from the law enforcement academy, those people won't really be "on their own as effective police officers until next spring," he said.

Going forward, the department has to establish what GIPD and Grand Island stand for. That involves the police chief "listening to what you have to say, me listening to the officers" and officers "listening to what their community is saying," he said.

The department has to communicate what makes GIPD unique from departments "that are all around us because we're all competing for the same pool of individuals," he said.

In the 21st century, the department needs to "intentionally reach out to areas of the community that don't necessarily reach out to us. And we have those in Grand Island."

Police departments need to engage with people where they are, he said.

In recruiting people from different demographics, including racial and ethnic, the biggest key is to show them that policing is a career option "because you don't know what you don't know," he said.

Denney had an uncle in law enforcement, to whom he looked up. If people don't have a friend or family member involved in police or firefighting, "they're not going to see that as an option," he said.

An officer's badge is a symbol that officers will shield the community from danger. It represents the authority granted to officers by the community. It is not something you hide behind, he said. Police officers need to communicate with people on an individual basis, he said.

Denney spent 30 years in law enforcement in Texas, including time as an undercover narcotics officer.

Working undercover was "a lot of fun," he said. He grew his hair long and "got to wear an earring."

During that time, he learned a lot about himself and a lot about human nature.

Later, he supervised a SWAT team.

It was interesting moving from narcotics work, where officers generally "do everything without a plan," to the SWAT team, which "makes a plan to go to lunch," he said. Even going to a buffet, SWAT team members talk about "how they're going to hit the door, who's going to be first to the buffet" and who's going to be first to get pizza. Members of SWAT teams always feel they're the most important part of a police department.

Denney tells SWAT members, "You guys are a hammer. But not every problem is a nail."

For a time, Denney was the police chief in a school district. That experience helped him understand the concerns of school officials, including "how they look at safety and security."

That experience led him to visit Grand Island school districts in his first couple of months on the job.

Moving to Grand Island, "I didn't realize how much I had missed a large police department," he said.

He feels fortunate to be the Grand Island chief, "in a larger police department, with a work family of professional people that are experienced. They know their job. They're a great group of people. We just need to add some more people to the mix."

In talking about his background, Denney shared some personal facts about himself.

Among other things, he has run the Boston Marathon three times, and has completed seven Ironman triathlons.

He and his wife, Tessa, have four girls, who are 2, 4, 9 and 14. He also has two older children from a previous marriage. Tessa is a middle school teacher when she's not staying home with the kids.

Asked about roundabouts, Denney noted that his mother is a naturalized U.S. citizen who's originally from Bermuda. Traffic circles originated in Britain, and Bermuda is a British territory, so his mother has a lot of experience with roundabouts.

In the question and answer session, Barbara Graves of the Rotary Club asked Denney, "Do you ever hire any undercover grandmas?"

Denny said departments are always looking for a diverse workforce. So if there's a crime problem among that particular demographic, he'll keep her in mind.