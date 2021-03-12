Grand Island Police Department adds its newest sergeant

Megan Johnson, a former television reporter, is the newest sergeant on the Grand Island police force.

Johnson, a Grand Island police officer since July 2016, assumed her new duties on March 1.

Johnson, 33, worked in television for eight and a half years. She reported at NTV for two and a half years after serving as Grand Island reporter for KOLN/KGIN for six years.

“For me, it was a good career change,” she said Thursday. “I’ve enjoyed being able to work with the community and help people in a different way than I did when I was a journalist.”

The sergeant opening was created with the retirement of Sgt. Danny Dubbs.

Sgt. Trent Hill assumed Dubbs’ duties. Sgt. Phoukhong Manivong, like Hill, has moved to the day shift.

Johnson will work overnight, as she did before.

Being a police officer is “challenging but rewarding,” Johnson said. “You’re faced with all kinds of different circumstances and new things every day.

“But we really do this to help people, and how we do that really depends on the circumstances and what that individual or what those people need. So it’s just never the same thing twice.”