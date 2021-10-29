Grand Island Police Department down officers; staffing better for fire, sheriff's office

Altogether, the patrol division is down 15 officers, Falldorf said.

“That equates to about a shift and a half. Right now we’re running about eight to nine per shift. And we would like to be up around 12 to 15 per shift.”

The three officers on light duty suffered work-related injuries. Coming back from a significant knee or shoulder injury takes some time. “It can take up to eight months to heal after a major surgery like that,” Falldorf said.

GIPD is “not getting the applicants that we used to get,” Falldorf said. “When I started 35 years ago, we had 80-plus applicants. Now we’re lucky to get 10 to 15. And then, once you do testing and background and all of that, we really do lose a lot of applicants through that process as well.”

The “distrust or mistrust that’s kind of put on law enforcement across the United States as of late” has had “a little bit of an impact” on staff levels, Falldorf said.

The mistrust of law enforcement is “kind of a national phenomenon,” he said.

“I think even though our community is pretty supportive, that still kind of spills over,” he said. “You see a lot of stuff in our state Legislature today that deals with reform in law enforcement and things like that,” he said.