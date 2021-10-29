Grand Island Police Department down officers; staffing better for fire, sheriff's office

Like other departments nationwide, the Grand Island Police Department is having trouble remaining fully staffed.
The GIPD currently has eight vacancies, and temporary absences in the patrol division have made the situation worse.
GIPD Chief Robert Falldorf said it’s hard to say why the department is losing officers. But the unfavorable light officers have been in nationally during the last couple of years might play a role in it, he said.
The last few officers who departed GIPD left for jobs in the private sector.
“We haven’t seen that exodus from our agency for quite a while,” Falldorf said.
GIPD salary and benefits are pretty good, he noted. But businesses, which are hurting for employees as well, have raised salaries and benefits in response, he said.
Of the officers who left for the private sector, some have stayed in Grand Island. A few have gone to the Omaha area.
“We have lost a few officers, actually, to the Lincoln Police Department. And we’ve lost a few to some federal jobs as well,” Falldorf said.
The federal jobs were in public safety.
GIPD has three officers on extended light duty. One is on extended military deployment. One individual has graduated from the training center and is now in the department’s 16-week field training process. Two future officers are training at the law enforcement training center.
Altogether, the patrol division is down 15 officers, Falldorf said.
“That equates to about a shift and a half. Right now we’re running about eight to nine per shift. And we would like to be up around 12 to 15 per shift.”
The three officers on light duty suffered work-related injuries. Coming back from a significant knee or shoulder injury takes some time. “It can take up to eight months to heal after a major surgery like that,” Falldorf said.
GIPD is “not getting the applicants that we used to get,” Falldorf said. “When I started 35 years ago, we had 80-plus applicants. Now we’re lucky to get 10 to 15. And then, once you do testing and background and all of that, we really do lose a lot of applicants through that process as well.”
The “distrust or mistrust that’s kind of put on law enforcement across the United States as of late” has had “a little bit of an impact” on staff levels, Falldorf said.
The mistrust of law enforcement is “kind of a national phenomenon,” he said.
“I think even though our community is pretty supportive, that still kind of spills over,” he said. “You see a lot of stuff in our state Legislature today that deals with reform in law enforcement and things like that,” he said.
Some of those ideas are worthwhile, he said.
“They’ve added some additional training, and sometimes that’s not bad, but to try to hold law enforcement in Nebraska accountable for something that may have happened in a different state, some officers can take that personal,” he said.
GIPD hopes to attract officers from other cities and counties.
“Yeah, we’ll take lateral applicants anytime that we can get them,” Falldorf said.
Hiring an already certified law enforcement officer saves Grand Island money. Falldorf believes the city saves a little more than $18,000 by not having to send someone to the training center.
The department is always looking at ways it can attract applicants from Nebraska and from other states, he said. A local marketing firm has been enlisted to help in the effort.
On a positive note, Central Community College has “done a pretty good job” of attracting criminal justice students, he said. Falldorf estimates that number has doubled during the past five years. So that will hopefully lead to more Grand Island police officers, he said.
Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad has a conditional offer out to one applicant right now. If that works out, the Sheriff’s Department will be down one deputy, the best situation the department has been in for a while.
Two people are in the law enforcement training center right now. They’ll graduate in the next month, “which will be an extreme help to us,” Conrad said. He hopes two more will begin in January.
So when spring arrives, the department will be “sitting pretty good” if no one leaves between now and then, Conrad said.
Recruiting is a constant process, he said. “We’re just trudging forward, doing what we can to get the bodies in the patrol cars, so to speak,” he said.
Two years ago, the Sheriff’s Department could have been fully staffed.
“But I’m very selective and I want to make sure that the right employees are here,” Conrad said. “I want to make sure we get the right people. I’m very picky.”
The Grand Island Fire Department is currently down two firefighters. “But we are testing,” said Fire Chief Cory Schmidt.
Aspiring paramedics will test Dec. 3.
For GIFD, attrition has been fairly normal, Schmidt said. The department normally loses one or two people a year.
One person retired this year. The other one left to run Aurora’s ambulance service, taking advantage of a good opportunity, Schmidt said.
Overall, the department is in pretty good shape, Schmidt said.
The pool of applicants is down compared to five or 10 years ago. “But we’re still filling slots, so we’re overall pleased,” Schmidt said.