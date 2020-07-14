A Grand Island Police Department patrol unit was involved in a two-vehicle accident Monday night at the intersection of Second and Walnut streets.
The civilian vehicle rolled and wound up on its top. The accident was reported at 7:08 p.m.
Grand Island police don’t conduct the investigation when department employees are involved in a traffic accident, said Police Capt. Jim Duering. It is deferred to another agency.
Hall County Sheriff’s Department deputies handled traffic control, but a Nebraska State Patrol trooper did the accident report.
The police officer had his lights on, responding to a call, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the State Patrol.
The other vehicle had four occupants. No one was transported to the hospital, but some of the occupants may have gone to the hospital on their own, Thomas said.
Duering said the police officer sustained minor injuries.
The Police Department will await the results of the accident investigation. The names of the drivers were not available yet from the State Patrol.
The airbags deployed in both vehicles.
Resetting an airbag costs money, and the police vehicle had more than 100,000 miles on it. Police will talk to the insurance company, but considering the number of miles and the front-end damage, the patrol unit will “probably be a total loss,” Duering said.
Thomas said both drivers were wearing seat belts.
On a separate note, the Tuesday media report from GIPD contained no felonies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.