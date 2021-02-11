Grand Island Police Department receives federal victim, witness assistance funds

Police officers don’t just arrest lawbreakers. They help the victims of crime and respond to the needs of a community.
Grand Island Police Department has received a Victims of Crime Act grant for $128,394 to aid in these efforts.
The funds go toward GIPD’s Victim/Witness Unit and its two staff members, a coordinator and an advocate.
VOCA is a federal act that provides funding for services to victims of crime, GIPD Capt. Jim Duering explained.
GIPD applies through the state for the funding.
GIPD has been receiving these funds annually for the past 12 years, Duering said, to support the department’s victim assistance program.
“The big thing with victim assistance, especially as of late, it’s become more and more common for the criminal justice program to focus on the offender,” he said, “but that doesn’t really do anything to restore the victims back to as whole as we can make them, preceding the crime.”
The criminal justice system can be hard to navigate, Duering said, and the unit’s coordinator and advocate help victims through the process.
“That’s their primary focus, to get ahold of victims, explain to them the process and then keep contacting them and walk them through the criminal justice system, so they understand what’s going on and why,” he said.
The unit also helps to connect victims with resources to help them through this process.
“Everything from applying for different court documents, protection orders, civil abatements, all the way through what paperwork they may need to submit for restitution to the county attorney’s office,” Duering said, “and just helping them get through that whole process so they understand what’s going on.”
Key to these efforts are those GIPD Victim/Witness Unit staff members.
“The big thing about assisting victims is that it’s a friendly face in the right place. The funds really pay for the most expensive part of this project, which is our people,” Duering said. “Lucky for us, we got a lot of bang for our buck because we have two great full-time employees who do that.”
With the federal VOCA funds, there is an in-kind match from the city required.
The GIPD match comes from providing facilities at the Police Department building for the staff members, Duering said.
“The office space was already here and available,” he said. “They use our phone system and then we provide them some support with our office staff, everything from answering the phones when people call to doing some of the grant monitoring.”
Being able to make a difference in people’s lives is huge, Duering said.
“The police are here to help people,” he said. “The term ‘law enforcement officer’ explains only a part of what we do. We enforce the law, and that means putting people who have broken the law in jail. But only about 16% of our calls for service involve us actually enforcing any laws. The rest is solving problems and helping people to become whole again.”