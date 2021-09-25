Grand Island Police Department unveils its new drone

The drone is owned by the Grand Island Police Department, but it will be available for use by other agencies, including the Grand Island Fire Department, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management and the State Patrol. If area communities request use of the drone, GIPD will take it to those towns if it’s available.

Collamore is the only pilot right now. But three other GIPD employees are going through training.

For the demonstration, police set up a large TV screen next to their mobile command post.

The images captured by the drone can easily be transmitted to the post, so that other officers are “able to see what’s going on,” Elliott said.

“We can transmit it to an in-car camera if need be,” he said.

When equipped with attachments and a breeze in the air, the drone can go 35 or 40 minutes on one charge.

In the month that it has been in use, the drone has gone out 16 or 17 times, Collamore said.

One instance was the fire at JBS Sept. 12. Although flames were not visible, the thermal imaging could detect hot spots inside the rendering building, he said.