Grand Island Police Department unveils its new drone

Local criminals will soon find someone looking over their shoulders, from way up in the sky.
The Grand Island Police Department’s new drone, introduced Friday, has more capabilities than you might imagine.
First of all, it has a 4K high-definition camera that can take a close look at things in a wide area. One function allows the pilot to lock in on a moving vehicle and track it automatically.
The drone has thermal imagining, which makes it useful for examining structure fires.
Among the attachments is a spotlight. When the drone is a couple hundred feet above a house, “we can light up the whole house,” said GIPD Investigator Bryce Collamore, who’s trained to pilot the drone.
Another attachment is a loudspeaker, so that police can communicate with suspects and other people.
Among other things, police expect the drone to be helpful when suspects barricade themselves in homes.
“Overall, I think it’s going to be a tool we get a lot of use out of,” Collamore said.
The GIPD demonstrated the use of its drone, or unmanned aircraft system, Friday morning outside the Law Enforcement Center.
The DJI Matrice M210 cost $30,535.
Collamore said the unit is regarded as the top commercial drone on the market right now.
Grand Island/Hall County Crime Stoppers raised the money, soliciting donations from area businesses.
“Without the public’s help we would not have been able to make this financially work,” said GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott.
Crime Stoppers was a great partner, Elliott said.
“When we approached them with the project that we were looking at, they took it and ran with it,” he said.
GIPD appreciates its community partners, Elliott said.
“With budget crunches throughout the city” and affecting businesses, “everybody’s tight,” he said.
Crime Stoppers raised $34,000, said Jeff Williams, the organization’s president-elect. The extra money will be used for training.
Donations came from Kramer’s Wrecker Service, a Knucklehead Garage raffle, JBS, Cactus Jacks, Jerry’s Sheet Metal, Snow’s Floral, Auto Central, Aurora Co-op, Greeley Care Home, BNSF, Lone Tree Towing and Bigzby’s Concrete.
“Without all of those wonderful people, we couldn’t do something like this, because it’s kind of an expensive little tool,” said officer Jason Wood, who’s the liaison to Crime Stoppers.
The drone is owned by the Grand Island Police Department, but it will be available for use by other agencies, including the Grand Island Fire Department, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management and the State Patrol. If area communities request use of the drone, GIPD will take it to those towns if it’s available.
Collamore is the only pilot right now. But three other GIPD employees are going through training.
For the demonstration, police set up a large TV screen next to their mobile command post.
The images captured by the drone can easily be transmitted to the post, so that other officers are “able to see what’s going on,” Elliott said.
“We can transmit it to an in-car camera if need be,” he said.
When equipped with attachments and a breeze in the air, the drone can go 35 or 40 minutes on one charge.
In the month that it has been in use, the drone has gone out 16 or 17 times, Collamore said.
One instance was the fire at JBS Sept. 12. Although flames were not visible, the thermal imaging could detect hot spots inside the rendering building, he said.
The Fire Department was very appreciative, Elliott said. Firefighters were able to use the information to formulate an attack plan.
In addition, “We’ve used it to track some suspects in heavily wooded areas. It’s come in handy quite often,” Collamore said.
Besides Williams and Wood, the other members of the Crime Stoppers board are Dustin Hasselmann, Shane Fernau, Henry Rathjen, Dan Puckett, Deb Waterman, Butch Hurst, Dorene Spies, Cindy Wampole, Kathleen Stolz, Mary Waskowiak and Travis Sturgill.