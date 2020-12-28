Grand Island Police Department working to identify robbery suspect

The Grand Island Police Department is working to identify a suspect following an alleged robbery Saturday night.

Capt. Jim Duering said police were called to Casey’s General Store, 3428 W. Capital Ave., shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday after a male allegedly presented a handgun, walked behind the counter and took approximately $500 from the cash register before leaving the scene.

Duering said investigators are “doing a neighborhood canvass” to look for video footage related to the alleged incident.

He added that anyone with information related to the robbery is urged to call GIPD at 308-385-5400.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.