Grand Island Police Department working to identify robbery suspect
Grand Island Police Department working to identify robbery suspect

The Grand Island Police Department is working to identify a suspect following an alleged robbery Saturday night.

Capt. Jim Duering said police were called to Casey’s General Store, 3428 W. Capital Ave., shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday after a male allegedly presented a handgun, walked behind the counter and took approximately $500 from the cash register before leaving the scene.

Duering said investigators are “doing a neighborhood canvass” to look for video footage related to the alleged incident.

He added that anyone with information related to the robbery is urged to call GIPD at 308-385-5400.

