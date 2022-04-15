Grand Island Police Dept. announces new “apprentice” positions

Newly created “public safety apprentice” positions at Grand Island Police Department aim to inspire new officers to join the force and help relieve some of the workload on current officers.

GIPD has nine open positions after two new officers started Monday. The number of open positions grew from eight in January to 11 in March.

“It’s a tough time to be in law enforcement,” Capt. Jim Duering told The Independent. “We know this is not a problem for our agency, but that all agencies across the state and the nation are hurting for employees. We’re not alone in that regard.”

Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved a memorandum-of-understanding with IBEW Local 1597 for the creation of a new position within GIPD.

The public safety apprentice is an “in-training position” like a “police cadet,” explained city Human Resources Director Aaron Schmid.

Duties for the role will include city code violations, report writing, evidence processing and traffic control, among others.

The program is intended to “provide a comprehensive and unique exposure to all aspects and functions of the (GIPD) through a paid work apprenticeship program,” Schmid said.

Apprentices will provide support for GIPD functions that don’t require the presence of sworn law enforcement officers and that can be conducted safely in a “civilian capacity.”

To start, the city is creating two full-time positions and a non-union part-time position.

The position will be another tool in the GIPD “toolkit,” Duering told City Council.

“It gives us the opportunity to get somebody in the door. We know that once people are in the door of our police department, they stick around,” he said.

It also will provide relief for an increasingly overworked staff.

“Even though this apprentice position can only do a fraction of what a police officer can do, that fraction does provide some relief for our police officers who are stressed with some of our manpower issues right now,” he said.

Mayor Roger Steele applauded the new program.

“As I read this, this is a plan to raise and train our own police officers,” he said. “I think this is exciting, creative thinking.”

Officers are leaving GIPD for opportunities elsewhere, Duering told The Independent.

“We’ve lost quite a few of our officers to larger agencies just with higher wages and different benefits packages,” he said. “It’s kind of ‘stealing from Peter to pay Paul,’ if you look at it from a state and national perspective.”

This is creating challenges for the GIPD, making retention critical.

“We have great employees. Our primary focus right now has to be keeping what we’ve got, making sure our employees are happy,” Duering said, “but you can’t do the same amount of work with less people without throwing more work on everyone’s back.”

Because of this, the apprentice program will be beneficial in two ways, said Duering, it will help create a steady stream of future police officers, and allow for employees who can handle some of the workload currently being handled by the remaining officers.

GIPD still is offering incentives to attract current officers from other agencies. A hiring bonus of $5,000 was approved in December by City Council.

Also increased was the referral incentive for current GIPD officers who successfully recruit applicants.

The city approved a $300 incentive for the referral of one non-certified applicant who makes the civil service eligibility list, $500 for referral of two or more non-certified applicants, and $500 for one or more certified applicants.

Also, a $1,700 incentive if one or more of the referred applicants is hired was approved by the council.

Grand Island is supportive of its police department, Duering noted.

“If you look nationally, I think that’s where we maybe have a leg-up on the competition. Our community supports us,” he said. “The nation sometimes has a more negative connotation for law enforcement currently, but we’ve enjoyed a fair amount of support and isolation from that.”

He added, “This is a good place to be a police officer.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.