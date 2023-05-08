Grand Island police located a 4-year-old boy whose location was is question Saturday afternoon.
The boy was taken to a different city, without the knowledge of his custodial father.
"Our guys and gal did a really good job on this one," said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.
The incident was initially labeled a kidnapping, but it'll probably turn into a case of custodial interference, Duering said. The victim's father said a male suspect deceived him to take control of his son.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jeff Bahr
Reporter
I am the Cops & Courts Reporter for the Grand Island Independent. I welcome news tips!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today