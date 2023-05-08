Grand Island police located a 4-year-old boy whose location was is question Saturday afternoon.

The boy was taken to a different city, without the knowledge of his custodial father.

"Our guys and gal did a really good job on this one," said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

The incident was initially labeled a kidnapping, but it'll probably turn into a case of custodial interference, Duering said. The victim's father said a male suspect deceived him to take control of his son.