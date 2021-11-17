Grand Island police looking for vehicle in BB gun shooting of girls

Three girls 13 and younger reported being shot with a BB gun Friday night while standing outside Spring City Indoor Trampoline Park.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The BBs came from a vehicle driving by. No major injuries were reported. Two of the girls were 12 and the other one was 13.
The shots were fired at about 9:50 p.m.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Grand Island Police at 308-384-5400.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.