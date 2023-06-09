Two people were transported following a four-vehicle accident Friday at the intersection of Highway 281 and Stolley Park Road in Grand Island.

All four vehicles were traveling north on 281, said Lt. Dean Kottwitz of the Grand Island Police Department.

Police were called to the scene at 12:38 p.m.

Three vehicles, including a semi, were stopped at the red light. The driver of a minivan, also heading north, did not stop in time and struck one of the vehicles, a Ford Explorer, then bounced into the semi and another vehicle, Kottwitz said. The drivers of the minivan and semi truck were transported.

The accident caused a traffic backup in the area for about half an hour. The names of the drivers were not available.