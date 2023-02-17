Called to check out a suspicious vehicle Monday night, Grand Island police allegedly found the two people inside in possession of fentanyl, Adderall, drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles.

Officers arrested Austin Ellis, a 20-year-old Hastings man, and Mariah Piontkowski, 19, of Grand Island.

Police responded to 2117 Ebony Lane shortly after 7 p.m. in regard to a suspicious vehicle.

When police approached the black Ford Escape, the occupants rolled down the windows and smoke could be observed coming from the vehicle. Police say the odor of marijuana could be detected.

Ellis was the driver and owner of the vehicle. Piontkowski was the front passenger.

In searching Piontkowski’s purse, police say they located drug paraphernalia, including small clear plastic baggies containing a white powdery residue consistent with a controlled substance. Police also allegedly found a glass pipe with drug residue, a rolled-up dollar bill and plastic grocery bags ripped and tied to make individual packages for the individual sale of a controlled substance.

In addition, police allegedly found credit cards with a white powdery substance on them, foil that was folded up and burnt, a black plastic container, a glass straw that had drug residue inside it and a clear plastic bag with blue pills labeled M30, suspected to be fentanyl.

Also inside the purse was a clear plastic bag with a large amount of yellow pills that are suspected of being a controlled substance and were sent away for further testing. Police say a single Adderall XR pill was located in a small plastic bag with additional foil that was folded up. The purse also allegedly contained brass knuckles.

“Based on the totality of the items found during the search, Mariah was found to have knowingly or intentionally possessed a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, manufacture, deliver, dispense or possess with the intent to do the same,” reads the affidavit, written by Officer Braden Taylor.

During the search of her purse, Ellis claimed ownership of all drug items, including controlled substances, packaging and paraphernalia.

The car was located within 1,000 feet of a public playground, which heightened the level of the offenses.

Police gathered a total of 23 fentanyl M30 pills, 30 yellow pills with some additional broken ones and one Adderall XR pill.

Ellis and Piontkowski were charged Tuesday in Hall County Court with distribution of a controlled substance in a school zone or playground-first offense and possession of a controlled substance.

Piontkowski was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Bond was set at $100,000 for each.

Hall County Court Judge Arthur Wetzel scheduled preliminary hearings for March 9.