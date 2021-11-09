Grand Island police scanning video for leads in Thursday shooting

In the investigation of last Thursday’s homicide, Grand Island Police have “a lot of new information and leads,” but no suspects as of yet, according to Capt. Jim Duering.

Among other things, investigators are going through some video, he said.

After the shooting death of 28-year-old Tesloach Kek Yiel, GIPD asked neighbors with home security or doorbell cameras to come forward.

Kek Yiel was found with gunshot wounds inside a home at 2802 LaMar Ave. shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday. A Grand Island Fire Department ambulance transported Kek Yiel to the emergency room at CHI Health St. Francis, where he was pronounced dead.

GIPD doesn’t believe the shooting was a random event.

Earlier, Duering was asked if the criminal presents an ongoing threat to the public.

“My answer was of course there is. There’s a homicide suspect at-large. That carries with it some threat,” Duering said. “However, we do not think that this was a predatory crime. It wasn’t random. We think there was a definite motive and a specific victim.”