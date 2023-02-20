On Monday, Grand Island Police Department and Grand Island Public Library celebrated GIPD’s library substation.

Grand Island Police officers will have 24/7 access to the substation, where they can conduct business – and maintain a presence in the area.

Celine Swan, Grand Island Public Library director, said she has been thinking about a library-based substation since she became library director a few years ago.

“When I came here, I said, ‘Oh, we're right in the middle of the community, this would be a great location for police to pop in and out of,’” Swan said. “Over the years, we've been trying to get some kind of a police substation here. We kept at it.”

Police Capt. Jim Duering said, “This has been something we've talked about for several years. When (the idea) was brought to us from the library it really fit a lot more of what we wanted to do. We're glad that it's finally come to fruition.”

“Eventually, having a police substation at the library became part of the library’s strategic plan. It was paid for out of the library’s budget,” Swan said.

Monday the substation, located in the library’s front foyer, was unveiled to the public.

Duering said, “The police substation is really going to fit a lot of different pieces of the puzzle here at the library. One, is it's very centrally located, so it gives our officers a place where they can do work, and go out and take calls for service with a shorter response time to the public.”

It will not be staffed 24/7 – officers will have access 24/7, Duering explained. “There will be people here when they have the ability to get some work done and be out in the public and there will be other times where it will be empty waiting for us.”

Hopes are to add a kiosk for people to request police assistance. A release from Grand Island Public Library explains:

“If a person is in a situation where they need police help, maybe they don’t have a phone, then this kiosk will be a resource. Of course, it is recommended if someone needs immediate help they should call 911.”

Duering said, “The library … has tens of thousands of people coming and going. (The substation) adds a level of security for them.”

Swan said, “Libraries are for everyone, so we want it to be safe for everyone.”

The message conveyed by the substation is that GIPD is here to serve the community, too, Duering said.

“This is a way that we can be out amongst the public, and start conversations that don't happen at the end of a traffic ticket, or after you've been a victim of a crime, and help build that trust and maintain good positive relationships in Grand Island,” he said.

“We have a lot of officers that are very excited,” Duering said. “You'll probably see the same faces here on a real regular basis.”

The library-GIPD collaboration isn’t the first; the police department has also participated in library programing like the Bear Fair.

Other area entities that have collaborated with GIPD include Grand Island Public Schools, Central Nebraska Regional Airport and Central Nebraska Humane Society.