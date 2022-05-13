 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island police take part in drug-impaired driving effort

GIPD logo
courtesy

During a special mobilization conducted by the Grand Island Police Department last month, officers made a total of 6 DUI arrests including three for driving under the influence of drugs.

The work was done between April 18 and 24 as part of a statewide Drug Impaired Driving mobilization grant.

Five Grand Island police officers worked a total of 65.1 hours under the grant, awarded by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

The officers conducted 56 traffic stops and found 74 offenses.

In addition to the DUI offenses, five other people were jailed. Two each were for plates/registration or drug-related offenses. Another person was jailed for driving during suspension.

Twenty-four citations were given, including six for plates or registration. Three citations each were issued for speeding, operator’s license violations, drug-related offenses and all other traffic issues. One person was cited for lack of financial responsibility.

Forty-two people were given warnings or made corrections. Eleven of those were for plates or registration.

