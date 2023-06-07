An investigation into allegations against Monument Advisors has ended with Grand Island police referring 37 cases to the Hall County Attorney's Office for review.

If the Hall County attorney decides to go forward, charges will be filed against Kelli Lepler, the owner and operator of Monument Advisors.

Over a period of almost two months, Grand Island police reviewed 59 reported incidents involving Monuments Advisors "and specifically the business dealings" of the 45-year-old Lepler, police said in a release.

Of those incidents, 37 were forwarded to the Hall County Attorney’s Office for review.

“In these instances, the investigation concluded that Lepler used deceptive practices in eliciting business from customers where we could find no evidence that an attempt was made to fulfill those orders after receipt of funds."

Police said it believes Lepler's actions constitute 33 felony counts of theft by deception and four additional misdemeanor counts of theft by deception. Police estimated a total of more than $200,000 in losses by the victims.

Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering said the department obtained more than one million documents during the investigation.

“There was a lot of great work by our agency,” he said, adding, “It is a little disappointing when we have 59 reported victims, and we only come up with 37 cases.”

Duering said of the investigation, “Of course, we are duty bound within the confines of the law to only send those over that we think fit within statute, which is what happened here, but it is unfortunate that we have reported victims on the criminal side aren't seeing resolution.”

Now the Hall County Attorney’s Office will review the findings of the investigation and determine if it believes if cause exists for a criminal complaint in the court system "for some or all of these incidents," GIPD’s release says.

Hall County Attorney Martin Klein told the Independent the county attorney’s office has “a lot of reports to go through before making charging decisions.”

Monument Advisors was located at 2545 W. Old Potash Highway. It is now closed. The Independent has made numerous attempts to contact Lepler, including visits to the business before it closed.