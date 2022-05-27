Grand Island pools open Saturday; It’s not too late to be a lifeguard

It’s not too late if you still want to be a lifeguard this summer at Grand Island swimming pools.

One requirement is that you’re 15 or older. You’ll also have to take a free American Red Cross lifeguard course June 13-17 at Lincoln pool.

Grand Island’s pools open Saturday.

The city has 60 to 65 lifeguards ready to keep swimmers safe.

“We’re basically where we were at last year,” said Jeremy Bachmann, recreation superintendent for Grand Island Parks and Recreation.

The city hoped to have more lifeguards this summer, because a lot of people applied. But in the period between application and getting them hired, “we lost a few,” Bachmann said.

This year, the number of American Red Cross lifeguard classes has been expanded from two to three. One five-day class concluded on Wednesday, the other one on Thursday.

This year, the city lowered the minimum age for lifeguards from 16 to 15.

The salary was increased last year.

Lifeguards start at $11 an hour, but with extra certification, they can begin at up to $11.50.

Each year, lifeguards get a 25-cent raise.

The city has also started a new lifeguard development and recruiting program, aimed at kids 11 to 14.

The program is an effort to help recruit, develop and train young lifeguards.

It will run June 6-10, from 9 a.m. to noon each day, at Island Oasis and the Lincoln pool.

The program “will provide participants with firsthand experience, training and insight on what it takes to be a lifeguard,” says a news release from the city.

Instruction is provided by certified Red Cross lifeguards.

Participants will receive an introduction to basic lifeguard training and learn many lifesaving techniques.

The cost is $35 per participant. T-shirts will be provided.

Those who complete the program will begin work at $11.25 per hour if they become lifeguards when they turn 15.

For more information, contact Bachmann at jeremyb@grand-island.com or apply at www.grand-island.com/lifeguard.

To apply for a lifeguard job, go to www.grand-island.com/departments/human-resources/employment-opportunities.

