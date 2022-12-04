Grand Island Post Office location was home to three UP depots

The vacant lot where the Grand Island post office stood until recently was the scene of a lot of Grand Island history.

Before the post office was built in 1968, the area was the site of three different Union Pacific Railroad passenger terminals.

For 75 years, thousands of railroad passengers boarded and departed from UP trains at those depots.

At times, thousands of people congregated to welcome celebrities who were passing through or arriving in Grand Island.

Former President Theodore Roosevelt, for instance, was greeted by throngs on April 17, 1912.

From 1917 to 1919, thousands of World War I doughboys made their way through the Union Pacific depot.

Several thousand people greeted boxer Jack Dempsey on Aug. 18, 1927. Dempsey was on his way to Chicago to fight Gene Tunney.

A big crowd assembled June 28, 1928, to catch a glimpse of western star Hoot Gibson, a native of Tekamah.

An estimated 30,000 people turned out to see director Cecil B. DeMille, actress Barbara Stanwyck and others involved in the 1939 motion picture, "Union Pacific." The Hollywood troupe was on its way to Omaha for the film's premiere.

Thomas Dewey, campaigning for president, brought a crowd to the UP depot on Feb. 19, 1940.

On Dec. 13, 1940, Union Pacific announced the scheduling of a special train out of Grand Island for Nebraska football fans who wanted to see the Huskers play Stanford in the Jan. 1, 1941, Rose Bowl.

In 1968, a train carrying presidential candidate Robert Kennedy made a stop in Grand Island.

Grand Island's history with Union Pacific began July 8, 1866, when the railroad reached the city.

The first UP depot in Grand Island, a wood frame structure, opened in 1875.

The city's second UP passenger depot, a more impressive brick structure, was built in 1892. It was torn down in 1918.

The final depot opened in May of 1918. A document at Stuhr Museum describes the building as "a stately edifice of brick with stone trim that featured high-arched windows."

Designed by the New York architectural firm of Carrere and Hastings, the building was considered one of the finest small-city depots on the UP system.

For decades, the Koehler Hotel operated across the street from the UP depots. The Koehler was considered the grandest of early Grand Island's hotels.

The four-story structure, designed by Julius Fuehrmann, was completed in 1893. The building was demolished in 1970.

The last UP depot in Grand Island was torn down in 1967, to make way for the post office.

The building served as Grand Island's main post office from 1968 to 2018, when the U.S. Postal Service's lease with UP expired.

At the time of the demolition, a UP representative said the railroad does not have any specific plans for the property.

The history, however, remains.