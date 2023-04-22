First Presbyterian Preschool teacher Sandra Duncan is ready to retire.
“Sandra has a heart for young children and a lifetime of experience in working with them,” the school noted in a press release, and went on to add “(she) has been an integral part of our family at First Presbyterian Preschool for the last 17 years. Her contributions and love will always be valued and remembered. Her hard work, commitment, and dedication are worthy of admiration. Sandra Duncan will be greatly missed.”
Duncan says she is “excited to spend more time with my boys and grandchildren,” and will continue her love of reading, traveling, and spending time with her family.
To honor Duncan and her retirement, First Presbyterian will celebrate her accomplishments at a reception set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 23, at the church, 2103 W. Anna.
For more information, call 308-382-2947.